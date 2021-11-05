Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 13 Third Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit

iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit

iPhone 13 repairing requires software pairing of the screen to the microcontroller chip.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 November 2021 16:13 IST
iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit

Photo Credit: iFixit

Regular third-party repair workers will not be able to replace iPhone 13 screen

Highlights
  • Replacing iPhone screen has been locked down by Apple
  • Only authorised Apple repair folks can do it for iPhone 13
  • This may force many repair shops to shut down

iPhone 13 screen replacement through a third-party repair shop would completely disable the Face ID functionality, a new investigation by iFixit reveals. This is said to be a deliberate move by Apple in an attempt to stop iPhone users from going for third-party repairs. By bringing in this barrier of screen replacement, iFixit says that Apple could shatter the iPhone repair industry completely, calling it a ‘dark day for fixers, both DIY and professional'. Third-party iPhone repair has become difficult because of a small microcontroller chip that pairs the screen to the phone. This chip is tucked into the bottom of the screen.

iFixit has detailed how the new iPhone 13 completely disables its flagship Face ID functionality when you replace its screen. It has a small microcontroller that needs to be paired with the newly replaced chip, and this, apparently, can only be done using secret software that just authorised Apple repair guys have access to. This means regular third-party repair workers will not be able to fix the iPhone screen without having to sacrifice major functionality. iFixit notes that this could have huge implications for the professional repair industry, for which Apple is the dominant brand to service. Small shops could be shuttered, forced to choose between spending thousands on new equipment or losing a major source of income.

For repair guys that want to survive, they will either need to join Apple's authorised repair network or physically move the soldered chip from the original screen onto the replacement. iFixit says this will require new equipment like a microscope or high-resolution webcam, a hot air rework station, a fine-tip soldering iron, and the necessary BGA stencils, flux, and other supplies. Many repair guys, iFixit reports, are also looking for another line of work.

iFixit reports that the Face ID error shows up even after replacing the display on an iPhone 13 Pro Max with another original iPhone 13 Pro Max display. This was tested while the phone was running on iOS 15.1. Apple's monopolistic behaviour is not new, iFixit says, it has been locking down repair for years. But by locking down the most common repair for their devices, Apple has put many repair workers source of income at risk. “If we want repair shops to exist in our local communities, we have no choice but to pass right to repair legislation to protect them from this predatory, monopolistic behaviour,” iFixit says.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13, Apple, iFixit
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones With Dual Camera System, 46 Minutes Flight-Time Launched

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
  2. Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  4. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  5. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  6. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate With Detachable Keyboard, OLED Screen Launched
  7. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  8. iPhone X With USB-C Port Is Now Up for Auction on eBay
  9. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  10. WhatsApp Says It Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September
#Latest Stories
  1. Pinterest Q3 Revenue Up 43 Percent, Ad Spending Booms in Holiday Rush
  2. iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit
  3. DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones With Dual Camera System, 46 Minutes Flight-Time Launched
  4. iPhone X With USB-C Port Listed on eBay, Bids Hit $100,000
  5. US Announces $10 Million Reward for Information on DarkSide Cybercrime Group
  6. Twitter Rolling Out New Profile-Specific Search Icon for iOS Users
  7. Blue Origin’s Case Against NASA Picking SpaceX for Moon Lander Contract Rejected by US Court
  8. Google Cloud Invests $1 Billion in CME Group to Tune Finance-Backing Tech
  9. Amazon Enables Alexa to Move Music Between Multiple Echo Devices
  10. Pixel Fold May See Step Down in Camera Specifications From Pixel 6 Series, Launch Expected in 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com