iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Come With Wi-Fi 6E Support This Year

Wi-Fi 6E brings the added support of 6GHz band.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 July 2021 14:33 IST
iPhone 13 series is likely to see an upgrade in cameras

Highlights
  • At least one iPhone 13 model may feature LTPO display
  • iPhone 13 range is reported to expand mmWave support
  • Next-gen iPhones are expected to launch sometime in September

iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in September year and expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E support for the 6GHz band and increased range, a new report says. The latest Apple smartphone is expected to come with upgraded cameras, particularly the wide-angle lens, and expanded mmWave support to more regions.

A DigiTimes report cites industry sources to say Apple will incorporate Wi-Fi 6E technology into its new iPhones this year, and the technology is expected to become a standard feature of both iOS and Android smartphones in 2022.

This will lead to significant gains for Taiwan's GaAs IC foundries Win Semiconductors, Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), and GaAs epi-wafer supplier Visual Photonics Epitaxy Company (VPEC).

Apple introduced Wi-Fi 6 with the iPhone 11, which significantly improved speeds and security than the previous generation Wi-Fi 5 protocol. Wi-Fi 6E is considered as a slight upgrade in comparison as t only adds minimal 6GHz band support. This will result in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices that support Wi-Fi 6E.

The report adds that the three companies mentioned above will also see third quarter revenue increase further because of VCSEL chips demand as iPhones continue to adopt 3D Face ID sensors for general models and ToF LiDAR scanners for Pro series.

A recent Bloomberg report suggests that Apple has asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhone handsets this year, a sharp increase from its 2020 iPhone shipments. Apple is planning updates to all of the current models with at least one of the new versions reported to be having an LTPO display.

