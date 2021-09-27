iPhone 13 series shipping began a few days ago in several regions and early adopters have already started reporting issues. There is apparently an issue with the Unlock with Apple Watch feature on iPhone 13 units and iPhone 13 Pro units are capping third-party animations at 60Hz. The latter issue exists even though the Pro models come with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. There is also a video that has surfaced showing how iPhone 13's screen repair via a third-party repair centre causes Face ID to stop working.

Apple has taken to its support page to issue a statement about possible problems that users may face while using the Unlock with Apple Watch feature on the iPhone 13. The company says that it is aware of the issue and is looking to fix it in an upcoming software update. Some users may see an error that reads, ‘Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch' if they try to unlock their iPhone while wearing a face mask, or they might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.

Apple advises users to turn off ‘Unlock with Apple Watch' for now and use the passcode method to unlock the iPhone 13 till the software update is rolled out. To turn off Unlock with Apple Watch, go to Settings > Face ID and Passcode.

9to5Mac reports that iPhone 13 Pro's ProMotion screen cannot exceed 60Hz refresh rate while on several third-party apps. While standard animations and scrolling interactions are automatically scaled up to 120Hz, Apple has reportedly confirmed that third-party developers will have to add a custom code to take full advantage of the 120Hz display on the Pro model. Apple told the publication that developers will need to add a new Info.plist key to opt-in, and documentation regarding that will be published soon. Apple claims that this third-party app opt-in process has been introduced for battery life reasons.

There is also a video released by Phone Repair Guru that shows how Face ID stops working if the screen of the iPhone 13 is replaced through a third-party service. The YouTuber shows that when you replace the iPhone 13 microphone, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, nothing goes wrong. However, when you replace the iPhone 13 screen with a new one, the phone will recognise the change and show a message that the user has lost Face ID support. The blogger tries to reset Face ID settings as well, but the iPhone 13 throws an error that Face ID is not available.