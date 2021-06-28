Technology News
iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature Improved Wide-Angle Lens With Autofocus: Ming-Chi Kuo

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 13 Pro ultra-wide angle lens may have six elements instead of five.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 June 2021 18:40 IST
iPhone 13 range is expected to launch sometime in the fall

Highlights
  • Current iPhone models have fixed focus on wide-angle lens
  • Autofocus will enable users to choose where to focus on
  • Cyntec is expecting revenue growth due to iPhone component orders

Apple's rumoured iPhone 13 range is expected to launch in the fall, and the Pro models are now reported to come with upgraded camera. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released his latest investor note wherein he predicts the iPhone 13 Pro to feature an ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus support. A separate report also claims that Apple has starting pulling in orders from its suppliers for passive components that are needed for the production of its next-generation iPhone handsets.

Kuo's latest investor note, accessed by 9to5Mac, suggests that the iPhone 13 Pro may have an upgraded wide-angle lens. It may come with support for autofocus as compared to current models that offer fixed focus support on their wide-angle lenses. This will enable users to choose where to focus on, even when clicking a wide-angle photo. Additionally, the analyst also claims that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ultra-wide angle lens may have six elements instead of five to improve the end result of images and videos.

While all the Pro models in the iPhone 13 range are reported to get the upgraded ultra-wide-angle lens this year, next year all iPhone models should integrate these camera improvements. This means all iPhone models, even the non-Pro ones, will get the ultra-wide-angle lens with autofocus and six elements in 2022.

Separately, DigiTimes reports that the iPhone 13 production schedule seems to be on track with Apple pulling in orders for passive components from companies like Cyntec. This company is reported to be Apple's major supplier for power chokes on iPhones and it is likely to see a revenue growth by 25 percent YoY in Q2 2021. This is likely due to Apple expanding support for 5G mmWave to more regions. Component suppliers will also see orders from other Chinese handset makers as they gear up to launch more 5G phones in the second quarter.

DigiTimes also reports that global smartphone shipments are likely to grow 6.4 percent to 1.32 billion units in 2021, of which 5G models will expand 70-80 percent to 500-530 million units.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
Redmi 10 Series India Launch Teased, Could Arrive in Early July

