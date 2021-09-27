Technology News
iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Confirms Qualcomm X60 5G Modem

iPhone 13 Pro battery supplied by Sunwoda Electronic Co, as per teardown.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 September 2021 16:42 IST
Photo Credit: WekiHome

iPhone 13 Pro has a smaller Taptic Engine than the iPhone 12 Pro

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro is seen to integrate an L-shaped battery
  • The teardown reveals internals similar to its predecessor
  • iPhone 13 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,19,900

iPhone 13 Pro teardown reveals its battery capacity and shows the assembly of the smartphone from the inside. The fresh teardown reveals that the iPhone 13 Pro packs a 3,095mAh battery. This is a significant increase from last year's iPhone 12 Pro battery — which was at 2,815mAh. Apple claims that the iPhone 13 Pro should last 1.5 hours longer on a single charge compared to its predecessor. The teardown shows that the iPhone 13 Pro integrates an L-shaped battery.

Chinese blogger WekiHome has taken the iPhone 13 Pro and done an extensive disassembly to show the viewers its internals. The blogger uses pressure and a wick to remove the back panel and exposes the phone's innards. The L-shaped battery is immediately revealed. The iPhone 12 Pro had a rectangular-shaped battery in comparison. The L-shaped battery on the iPhone 13 Pro is said to be made by supplier Sunwoda Electronic Co.

The video goes on to show that the display as well as the RAM has been supplied by Samsung and that the main supplier for flash memory is Japan's Kioxia. The iPhone 13 Pro also utilises Qualcomm's X60 modem for 5G connectivity and is seen to have a slightly smaller Taptic Engine that that of the iPhone 12 Pro. The internal components of the iPhone 13 Pro are largely similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, but a lot of small tweaks have been introduced. The detailed teardown video can be seen below:

The iPhone 13 range was launched earlier this month and all the models — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max — went on sale last week. The iPhone 13 Pro model has been priced starting at Rs. 1,19,900. It is powered by Apple's new in-house A15 Bionic SoC. Cameras include a new 77mm telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, an ultra-wide camera that can now take macro shots at up to 2cm from the subject, and a primary wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture and 1.9um sensor pixel size.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Confirms Qualcomm X60 5G Modem
