iPhone 13 series Pro models in will come with Pro Motion 120Hz displays, according to the latest rumours. The iPhone 13 series is tipped to follow the same trend as the iPhone 12 series with four models – iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max – and screen sizes for these have been leaked. Additionally, the size of the notch on iPhone models is said to have been reduced, offering more screen real estate. Finally, iPhone 13 series is tipped to come with support for Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series in September next year, without any delays as recently reported. A new leak that comes from Korean publication ETNews suggest that there will be four models in the line up and the iPhone 13 mini will feature a 5.4-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED display, iPhone 13 is said to feature a 6.1-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED display, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are said to feature 6.1-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED and 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED displays respectively.

A report from earlier this month also mentioned that the iPhone 13 Pro models could come with Pro Motion 120Hz Always-On displays.

Another leak from Creativebloq states that Apple may reduce the size of the notch for the iPhone 13 by reducing the size of the chip used for the front facing camera. This would lead to more screen real estate on the iPhone 13, but it is unclear if all the other iPhone 13 series models would get the same treatment.

Apple is also tipped to equip the iPhone 13 series with Wi-Fi 6E which offers all the features of Wi-Fi 6 along with an extra 6GHz band, according to a report by Macrumors. This will add to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands resulting in less interference and improved bandwidth. As spotted by the publication, the US FCC opened 6GHz band to Wi-Fi and other unlicensed uses earlier this year which opened the door to Wi-Fi 6E support for devices. The report, citing analysts, further adds that Apple does not plan on refreshing the iPhone SE in the foreseeable future.

Apple has not officially shared any information on the iPhone 13 series yet, so for now, all these developments should be taken with a grain of salt.

