iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro on AnTuTu details what the upgrade does better.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 September 2021 12:46 IST
iPhone 13 Pro packs the A15 Bionic chip with a five-core GPU

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro has an A15 Bionic chip
  • iPhone 12 Pro has a current AnTuTu score of 7,05,725 points
  • iPhone 13 Pro benefits from 1TB storage version not available on 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro with an overall score of close to 8,40,000 has easily trumped the iPhone 12 Pro on the AnTuTu benchmark leaderboard. Antutu has spotted a new test run of the Apple model "iPhone 14,2" (so has Geekbench), which is said to be the new iPhone 13 Pro equipped with 6GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The AnTuTu score from iPhone 13 Pro gives us insights into its CPU, GPU, and memory performance vs the iPhone 12 Pro. Like all other phones in the iPhone 13 series, the new iPhone 13 Pro packs an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says delivers the “fastest graphics performance in any smartphone”.

Apple has provided a four-core GPU on the A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. The new iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the new iPad mini, on the other hand, are powered by the A15 Bionic chip with a five-core GPU.

AnTuTu on Weibo has disclosed the results of its early test run of the iPhone 13 Pro. It says that it discovered a new Apple model "iPhone 14,2" in the background, with a screen resolution of 2,532×1,170 pixels, which is said to be the iPhone 13 Pro. AnTuTu tested the 1TB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro. All storage variants of the iPhone 13 Pro are said to come with 6GB of RAM.

The iPhone 13 Pro scored 8,39,675 points on the platform, which is 1,33,950 points more than the iPhone 12 Pro. The total score of 8,39,675 points includes the CPU score of 2,14,698 points, and the GPU score of 3,24,552 points. The new iPhone model got 1,67,472 points as MEM (memory) score, and a UX score of 1,32,953 points.

Its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro, has a current score of 7,05,725 points on the benchmarking site; the CPU score is 1,83,625 points, the GPU score is 2,73,139 points, the MEM (memory) score is 1,15,985 points, and the UX score is 1,31,419 points.

The early test run of “iPhone 14,2” or the iPhone 13 Pro, shows that the handset has received some significant performance enhancements over the last-generation model. While the iPhone 13 Pro shows improvement in CPU and GPU metrics, the new model's 1TB storage option has also helped it improve the MEM (memory) performance. The UX score of the iPhone 13 Pro is not much different from that of the iPhone 12 Pro despite the new iPhone getting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Earlier, a Geekbench listing indicated that the iPhone 13 Pro delivers an over 55 percent better graphics performance than the iPhone 12 Pro. The AnTuTu score does not suggest that significant an upgrade but a decent improvement nonetheless.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro AnTuTu ranking, AnTuTu Score of iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 pro comparison, iPhone 13 Pro GPU, A15 Bionic chip
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Set for September 24, Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32-Inch Also Coming
Google Pixel Fold Launch Tipped for Q4 2021, May Come With LTPO OLED Display

Comment
 
 

