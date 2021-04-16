Technology News
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini design Leaked, Larger Camera Sensors on the Pro Max Model Expected

iPhone 13 is said to feature a 6.1-inch LTPO display and have a dual rear camera setup.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 April 2021 17:43 IST
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini design Leaked, Larger Camera Sensors on the Pro Max Model Expected

Photo Credit: CoverPigtou/ @xleaks

iPhone 13 Product Red model could come with a relatively smaller notch

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 series is expected in October this year
  • Apple has not shared any information on the iPhone 13 series
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max’s camera bump may be larger than iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 leaks keep pouring in and this time they bring renders of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini. They show the design of the phones with their camera layouts and it looks like iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will come with dual rear cameras while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a triple rear camera setup. This is the same as the iPhone 12 series, but the iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to have much larger individual sensors compared to its predecessor.

Starting with the iPhone 13, tipster David Kowalski in collaboration with Coverpigtou has shared renders of the alleged PRODUCT (RED) iPhone 13. The red phone can be seen with dual-rear camera sensors that are positioned diagonally from each other instead of being vertically aligned as on the iPhone 12. The report states the iPhone 13 series should come with a 6.1-inch LTPO display panels and the vanilla iPhone 12 could measure 146.64x71.5x7.56mm. The report adds that the iPhone 13 is likely to start at $700 (roughly Rs. 52,100).

Moving on to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, known Apple tipster EverythingApplePro shared a video of CAD renders developed by Karl Leuang (@HarmlessKarl) showing the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to have three camera sensors on the back that are larger than the ones on the previous version. Thus the camera bump sticks out more as well by about 0.9mm. However, the notch seems to be relatively smaller than the predecessor. The iPhone 13 mini can be seen with a new positioning for the rear cameras just like on the rumoured iPhone 13.

The rear camera setup on the iPhone 12 mini can also be seen in the CAD drawings shared a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The same diagonally aligned sensors can be seen, along with the speaker grill at the bottom and what is likely the Lightening connector.

As of now, Apple has not shared any information on the iPhone 13 series which is expected to debut in October this year.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, Apple, iPhone 13 series
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
