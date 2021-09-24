iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini are set to go on sale in India today. Sales of the new iPhone models will begin as early as 8am IST at various retail stores in the country. The Apple Store Online and major e-commerce sites in India will also start selling the iPhone 13 series. In addition to India, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini will be available for purchase in countries including Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions across the globe.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini sale in India

Customers will be able to purchase the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini starting at 8am IST today. The sale will begin through official retail outlets as well as through the Apple Store Online and e-commerce sites in the country. Retail chains including Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Croma will also start selling the iPhone 13 models through their stores.

Alongside retail channels in India, retailers in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions around the world will make the iPhone 13 series available through their outlets. Apple Stores will also get the stock of the new iPhone models starting today. You can expect social distancing norms to be applied for customers physically visiting stores to buy the new iPhone 13 models.

Similarly, customers who pre-ordered the iPhone 13 series in India and all other eligible markets will be able to receive their deliveries starting today.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini price in India, sale offers

iPhone 13 price in India begins at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB storage option. The new iPhone model also has the 256GB and 512GB storage variants that are priced at Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB model is priced at Rs. 1,29,900. There is also a model with 512GB storage at Rs. 1,49,900. Moreover, the top-of-the-line 1TB storage option of the iPhone 13 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 1,69,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for the base 128GB storage variant, whereas its 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 1,39,900. Customers can also get the iPhone 13 Pro Max in 512GB and 1TB storage options that are priced at Rs. 1,59,900 and Rs. 1,79,900, respectively.

Apple has the iPhone 13 mini as the most affordable model in the new lineup that is priced at Rs. 69,900 for the entry-level 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 13 mini also comes in 256GB storage at Rs. 79,900 and 512GB storage at Rs. 99,900.

Model Price in India iPhone 13 mini 128GB Rs. 69,900 iPhone 13 mini 256GB Rs. 79,900 iPhone 13 mini 512GB Rs. 99,900 iPhone 13 128GB Rs. 79,900 iPhone 13 256GB Rs. 89,900 iPhone 13 512GB Rs. 1,09,900 iPhone 13 Pro 128GB Rs. 1,19,900 iPhone 13 Pro 256GB Rs. 1,29,900 iPhone 13 Pro 512GB Rs. 1,49,900 iPhone 13 Pro 1TB Rs. 1,69,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB Rs. 1,29,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB Rs. 1,39,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB Rs. 1,59,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB Rs. 1,79,900

In terms of colour options, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in Blue, Pink, Midnight, (PRODUCT)RED, and Starlight colours. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, will be available in Gold, Graphite, Sierra Blue, and Silver hues.

On the part of sale offers, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini through an Apple Authorised Distributor will get a cashback of Rs. 6,000 when purchased via an HDFC Bank card. Customers will also get a cashback of Rs. 5,000 when purchasing the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max using an HDFC Bank card. Select retail outlets will also carry additional exchange discounts.

Apple will also offer a trade-in benefit of up to Rs. 46,120 for customers trading in an iPhone 8 or a newer model when purchasing an iPhone 13 model through the Apple Store Online in the country. The online store will also include flexible monthly instalment plans for customers.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini specifications

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini — all new iPhone models come with Apple's latest A15 Bionic SoC and run iOS 15 out-of-the-box. The new models also come with the display notch that houses the TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID and to enable selfies as well as video chats. Apple claims that it has reduced the notch width by 20 percent over the one available on the earlier iPhone models.

On the distinction front, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro come with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,170x2,532 pixels resolution. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,284x2,778 pixels resolution, while the iPhone 13 mini offers a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution. The iPhone 13 Pro models also come with Apple's ProMotion technology that brings up to 120Hz refresh rate.

For photos and videos, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini share the same dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, have an additional 12-megapixel telephoto shooter and a LiDAR scanner.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come with 128GB of base storage version and have 512GB as the top-end option. However, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first iPhone models to have up to 1TB storage.