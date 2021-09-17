iPhone 13 series was launched earlier this month. The range includes iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All the phones are set to go up for pre-orders starting today, September 17, with sales starting from September 24. Alongside India, the pre-orders for the iPhone 13 series will go live later today in Canada, China, Dubai, Singapore, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions around the world. iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 come with dual rear cameras whereas iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature triple rear cameras.

Here is a lowdown on the prices of iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max phones in different countries, including India.

iPhone 13 series price in India

The new iPhone 13 mini is priced starting at Rs. 69,900, Rs. 79,900, and Rs. 99,900 for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, respectively. iPhone 13 is priced in India starting at Rs. 79,900, Rs. 89,900, and Rs. 1,09,900 for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, respectively.

iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,19,900, Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900 for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively. Lastly, iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,59,900, and Rs. 1,79,900 for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively.

iPhone 13 series price in the US

In the US, prices are the same as those of the previous generation. iPhone 13 mini is priced at $699, $799, and $999 for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models, respectively. iPhone 13 is priced at $799, $999, and $1,099 for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models, respectively.

iPhone 13 Pro is priced at $999, $1,099, $1,299, and $1,499 for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively. Similarly, iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at $1,099, $1,199, $1,399, and $1,599 for the same options.

iPhone 13 series price in the UK

In the UK, iPhone 13 mini is priced starting at GBP 679 for the base 128GB storage option, GBP 779 for the 256GB storage model, and GBP 979 for the 512GB option. iPhone 13 base model is priced starting at GBP 799, the 256GB option is priced at GBP 879, and the 512GB storage model is priced at GBP 1,079.

On the other hand, iPhone 13 Pro is priced starting at GBP 949 for the 128GB storage option, GBP 1,049 for the 256GB option, GBP 1,249 for the 512GB option, and GBP 1,449 for the 1TB storage option. The premium iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at GBP 1,049 for the 128GB storage option, GBP 1,149 for the 256GB option, GBP 1,349 for the 512GB storage, and GBP 1,549 for the 1TB storage model.

iPhone 13 series price in Canada

For Canadian users, iPhone 13 mini is priced at CAD 949 for the 128GB storage option, CAD 1,089 for the 256GB option, and CAD 1,359 for the 512GB storage option. The vanilla iPhone 13 is priced at CAD 1,099 for the 128GB storage, CAD 1,239 for the 256GB storage, and CAD 1,509 for the 512GB storage model.

On to the Pro models, iPhone 13 Pro will be up for pre-orders at CAD 1,399 for the 128GB storage, CAD 1,539 for the 256GB storage, CAD 1,809 for the 512GB storage, and CAD 2,079 for the 1TB storage option. Lastly, iPhone 13 Pro Max will be priced at CAD 1,549 for the 128GB storage option, CAD 1,689 for the 256GB storage, CAD 1,959 for the 512GB storage, and CAD 2,229 for the 1TB storage model.

iPhone 13 series price in China

In China, iPhone 13 mini is priced at CNY 5,199 for the 128GB storage option, CNY 5,999 for the 256GB storage, and CNY 7,599 for the 512GB storage model. iPhone 13 is priced at CNY 5,999 for the 128GB storage option, CNY 6,799 for the 256GB storage model, and CNY 8,399 for the 512GB storage option.

iPhone 13 Pro is priced at CNY 7,999 for the 128GB storage option, CNY 8,799 for the 256GB storage option, CNY 10,399 for the 512GB storage option, and CNY 11,999 for the 1TB storage model. Lastly, iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at CNY 8,999 for the 128GB storage option, CNY 9,799 for the 256GB storage option, CNY 11,399 for the 512GB storage option, and CNY 12,999 for the 1TB storage model.

iPhone 13 series price in Dubai

Coming to Dubai, iPhone 13 mini is priced at AED 2,999 for the 128GB storage, AED 3,419 for the 256GB storage, and AED 4,269 for the 512GB of storage option. iPhone 13 is priced at AED 3,399 for the 128GB storage model, AED 3,819 for the 256GB storage option, and AED 4,669 for the 512GB storage option.

iPhone 13 Pro is priced at AED 4,199 for the 128GB storage option, AED 4,619 for the 256GB storage option, AED 5,469 for 512GB of storage, and AED 6,319 for the all-new 1TB storage model. Lastly, iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at AED 4,699 for 128GB of storage, AED 5,119 for 256GB option, AED 5,969 for 512GB of storage, and AED 6,819 for the all new 1TB storage model.

iPhone 13 series price in Singapore

In the Singapore market, prices for iPhone 13 mini start at SGD 1,149 for the 128GB storage, SGD 1,319 for the 256GB storage option, and SGD 1,649 for the 512GB storage option. iPhone 13 is priced starting at SGD 1,299 for the 128GB storage, SGD 1,469 for the 256GB storage option, and SGD 1,799 for the 512GB storage option.

iPhone 13 Pro is priced at SGD 1,649 for the 128GB storage, SGD 1,819 for the 256GB storage option, SGD 2,149 for the 512GB storage option, and SGD 2,479 for the 1TB storage option. Lastly, iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at SGD 1,799 for the 128GB storage, SGD 1,969 for the 256GB storage option, SGD 2,299 for the 512GB storage option, and SGD 2,629 for the 1TB storage option.