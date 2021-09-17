iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini are set to go on pre-orders in India starting today. Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 series as an upgrade to last year's iPhone 12 models earlier this week. While the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 dual rear cameras, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer triple rear cameras. There are incremental changes across all four models. Alongside India, the pre-orders for the iPhone 13 series will go live later today in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions around the world. This is the first time that the iPhone series is going on sale in India in the first wave of products.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini pre-orders in India details

Apple will kick off the pre-orders for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini at 5:30pm IST today. Customers will be able to pre-order the new iPhone models through the Apple online store and e-commerce sites as well as retail stores around the country. Apple distributor Ingram Macro is bringing the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models through over 3,200 retail locations in the country, while Redington is set to offer the new models in 3,500 locations. Amazon and Flipkart will also start taking pre-orders from their respective sites. The availability of the new iPhone models will begin from Friday, September 24.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini price in India, pre-order offers

iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. The new iPhone model also comes in 256GB and 512GB models that are priced at Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively. In contrast, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage model.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance​

It also has 256GB and 512GB storage options that are available with a price tag of Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro also has a 1TB model that is priced at Rs. 1,69,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage model. It also has 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options that are priced at Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,59,900, and Rs. 1,79,900, respectively.

The lowest in the range is the iPhone 13 mini that starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB storage model. It also comes in 256GB storage at Rs. 79,900 and 512GB storage at Rs. 99,900.

Model Price in India iPhone 13 mini 128GB Rs. 69,900 iPhone 13 mini 256GB Rs. 79,900 iPhone 13 mini 512GB Rs. 99,900 iPhone 13 128GB Rs. 79,900 iPhone 13 256GB Rs. 89,900 iPhone 13 512GB Rs. 1,09,900 iPhone 13 Pro 128GB Rs. 1,19,900 iPhone 13 Pro 256GB Rs. 1,29,900 iPhone 13 Pro 512GB Rs. 1,49,900 iPhone 13 Pro 1TB Rs. 1,69,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB Rs. 1,29,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB Rs. 1,39,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB Rs. 1,59,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB Rs. 1,79,900

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come in Blue, Pink, Midnight, (PRODUCT)RED, and Starlight colours, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro models feature Gold, Graphite, Sierra Blue, and Silver shades.

Customers pre-ordering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini through an Apple Authorised Distributor using an HDFC Bank card will get a cashback of Rs. 6,000. There will also be a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max when using an HDFC Bank card. Further, select retail outlets will offer an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 for exchanging an old handset against the new iPhone model.

The Apple online store will also offer a trade-in benefit of up to Rs. 46,120 when trading in an iPhone 8 or newer model. Furthermore, customers will get EMI options on purchasing the new iPhone models.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini specifications

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini come with Apple's latest A15 Bionic SoC. The new models also retain the display notch, though Apple claims that it is 20 percent smaller in width. In terms of distinction, the iPhone 13 carries a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,170x2,532 pixels resolution, while the iPhone 13 Pro has the same display size but with the ProMotion technology that brings up to 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?

The ProMotion technology is also available on the iPhone 13 Pro Max that has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,284x2,778 pixels resolution. In contrast, the iPhone 13 mini is the smallest in the series — with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution.

Apple has provided dual rear cameras on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini that house a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, feature triple rear cameras that have telephoto, wide, and ultra-wide shooters — all with a 12-megapixel resolution. The camera system on the iPhone 13 Pro models is also paired with a LiDAR scanner to enable detailed portraits under a preloaded Night mode.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are the first non-Pro iPhone models to come with 128GB storage as the base option and 256GB storage as the top-end version. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first models in the iPhone family to offer 1TB storage option.

Apple has continued to provide the flat-edge aluminium design on the iPhone 13 models that came on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini last year. However, the iPhone 13 Pro models come with a surgical grade stainless steel design.

Exact battery details are not provided, though the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max are claimed to deliver 2.5 hours better battery life over their previous versions. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro, on the other front, are rated to deliver up to 1.5 hours better battery life when compared with their predecessors. Moreover, all four new iPhone models run on iOS 15 out-of-the-box.

