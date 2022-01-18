Technology News
  iPhone 13 Series Lacks Noise Cancellation Feature Available in Earlier Models, Apple Support Acknowledges

iPhone 13 Series Lacks Noise Cancellation Feature Available in Earlier Models, Apple Support Acknowledges

This is despite the iPhone 13 series carrying sufficient hardware for the feature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 January 2022 11:20 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jeremy Bezanger

iPhone 13 users can use the Voice Isolation mode to get a similar experience

  • iPhone 13 series doesn’t include the dedicated noise cancellation option
  • Its absence was noticed shortly after the launch of the new lineup
  • Apple has not yet provided any clarity on the lack of noise cancellation

iPhone 13 series does not support Phone Noise Cancellation that is available on earlier models, Apple Support has reportedly said as an update to a user query. Shortly after the launch of the latest iPhone lineup, some users noticed the absence of the dedicated noise cancellation option that people on earlier iPhone models can find by going through the Accessibility settings. It was considered as a bug since the regular iPhone 13 as well as the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini do have the secondary microphone that can be used for noise cancellation purposes during voice calls.

9to5Mac reports that Apple Support on Twitter responded to one of the users asking for the noise cancellation option on the iPhone 13 series and said that the particular feature is not in place for the new models.

“Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings,” Apple Support said as quoted by the website.

The user later asked for clarification on whether the iPhone 13 series would not support noise cancellation for phone calls at all. The Apple Support team responded by saying that it is not supported.

Phone Noise Cancellation helps users with the ability to manually control whether ambient noise during phone calls can be reduced when they hold the phone to their ear. The feature is in place on the earlier iPhone models and is available as an option that users can access by going Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual.

However, the noise cancellation option is not visible if you are on the regular iPhone 13 or the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, or the iPhone 13 mini.

Last month, a user on Reddit raised a complaint about the lack of the noise cancellation option on the iPhone 13. Several other users echoed the complaint and wondered why the new iPhone series doesn't offer that support. Months before user complaints were raised on Reddit, one of the users posted the absence of the option on Apple Community forums in October.

Apple has not yet confirmed the lack of noise cancellation on the iPhone 13 series. It is also important to note that the new models do have sufficient hardware to provide the feature.

Despite the lack of the noise cancellation option, the iPhone 13 users still have the Voice Isolation mode that was introduced with iOS 15 last year and is designed to use machine learning to block out ambient noise. It can be enabled during a call by opening the Control Centre and then tapping Mic Mode.

The Voice Isolation mode is, however, not accessible for normal voice calls and is available for FaceTime calls at this moment. Developers may enable its support for their voice calling apps in the future, though.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for clarity on the absence of the noise cancellation option from the iPhone 13 series. This article will be updated when the company responds.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, noise cancellation, iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me Budget Smartwatch With 14 Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

