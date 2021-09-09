Apple has scheduled its annual iPhone launch event on September 14, where the new iPhone 13 range along with the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to launch. Ahead of the launch event, tipster Max Weinbach has leaked important details of the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and third generation AirPods. The iPhone 13 range is tipped to not see a price hike, refuting previous reports. The range is expected to increase in overall handset weight and thickness and this change will especially be noticeable on the iPhone 13 Pro Max model.

Weinbach tweeted a bunch of details about the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and the third generation AirPods via his alternate account Pine (@PineLeaks). iPhone 13 Pro Max is tipped to be the true flagship phone from Apple, differentiating itself from the standard Pro model. The overall weight and thickness increase will especially be noticeable on the most premium model. iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to see an 18–20 percent larger battery compared to last year's model, as per Weinbach. Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are expected to use the same battery component, with a probable increase in capacity by around 10 percent. Weinbach says that the Pro variants might perform slightly worse due to the presence of 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro models are reported to throttle at 60Hz refresh rate when in Low Power Mode. Weinbach says this cannot be customised.

The entire iPhone 13 range may integrate bigger camera sensors, with Weinbach saying that it may receive at least 15 percent more light, while the ultra-wide sensor may see the biggest change, receiving up to 40 percent more light. The leak says that iPhone 13 may come with a portrait cinematic video feature that employs an electronic image stabilisation (EIS) system known as “Warp.” This will allow users to blur background while recording video. The OIS camera system is said to switch to a less aggressive and more “smooth” operating mode. The night mode feature is expected to be upgraded to recognise when stars are in the scene and internally adjust itself accordingly. This is done through a new algorithm that analyses structures, resharpens and adjusts shadows in night-time shots.

Coming to the third generation AirPods charging case, it is tipped to have a 20 percent larger battery compared to the second generation. Batteries may likely be the same size as the ones on AirPods Pro. It may support wireless charging and the overall sound output should be about the same as offered on the second generation AirPods. However, it may offer noticeably better bass and low ends, as per Weinbach.

Even Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to see battery life improvement over the original Apple Watch. This is reportedly due to the larger display size coming to the next-gen smartwatch, creating more real estate space.