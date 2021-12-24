Photo Credit: Vijay Sales
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 have received discounts through retail chain Vijay Sales as part of its first anniversary of Apple Days sale in India. The sale, which is live for eight days until December 31, also brings discounted prices for MacBook Air (M1), MacBook Pro (M1), and MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) as well as iPad (2021), iPad Air (2020), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and HomePod mini. There is also cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 via HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions on devices including Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE, AirPods 2nd generation, and iPad Pro.
The Apple Days sale is live at over 110 Vijay Sales retail outlets as well as online via Vijaysales.com.
During the eight-day sale, iPhone 13 price starts at Rs. 75,900. This is Rs. 4,000 down from the regular starting price of Rs. 79,900. Customers can also get an additional Rs. 6,000 cashback when using an HDFC Bank card. Further, Vijay Sales is claimed to offer an additional Rs. 3,000 discount when exchanging a phone with a minimum value of Rs. 5,000. It effectively brings down the final price of iPhone 13 to as low as Rs. 61,900.
Similar to iPhone 13, the anniversary sale from Vijay Sales brings the iPhone 13 Pro to Rs. 1,13,900, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Rs. 1,23,900, and iPhone 13 mini to Rs. 66,400. iPhone 11 is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 47,400, while iPhone 12 can be picked at an effective price of Rs. 56,299 when using an HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions.
iPad (2021) also starts at a discounted price of Rs. 29,600 during the sale. Similarly, iPad Air (2020) and iPad Pro carry a discounted starting price of Rs. 50,900 and Rs. 67,500, respectively. The sale also brings MacBook Air (M1) at Rs. 83,610. This is down from its regular pricing of Rs. 92,900.
In addition to MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro with M1 chip is starting at Rs. 1,10,610 and the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro at Rs. 1,81,200.
Vijay Sales is also offering AirPods (3rd generation) at Rs. 17,300 and AirPods Pro at Rs. 20,490. AirPods Max are also available at Rs. 50,900, down from its official price of Rs. 59,900.
Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are also on sale at effective prices of Rs. 36,100 and Rs. 25,900, respectively.
|Device
|Official Price
|Offer Price
|HDFC Cashback
|Effective Price
|iPhone 13
|Rs. 79,900
|Rs. 75,900
|Rs. 6,000
|Rs. 69,900
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Rs. 1,19,900
|Rs. 1,13,900
|Rs. 5,000
|Rs. 1,08,900
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Rs. 1,29,900
|Rs. 1,23,400
|Rs. 5,000
|Rs. 1,18,400
|iPhone 13 mini
|Rs. 69,900
|Rs. 66,400
|Rs. 6,000
|Rs. 60,400
|iPhone 11
|Rs. 49,900
|Rs. 47,400
|Rs. 4,000
|Rs. 43,400
|iPhone 12
|Rs. 59,900
|Rs. 61,299
|Rs. 5,000
|Rs. 56,299
|iPad (2021)
|Rs. 30,900
|Rs. 29,600
|Rs. 3,000
|Rs. 26,600
|iPad Air (2020)
|Rs. 54,900
|Rs. 50,900
|Rs. 4,000
|Rs. 46,900
|iPad Pro
|Rs. 71,900
|Rs. 67,500
|Rs. 4,000
|Rs. 63,500
|MacBook Air (M1)
|Rs. 92,900
|Rs. 83,610
|Rs. 6,000
|Rs. 77,610
|MacBook Pro (M1)
|Rs. 1,22,900
|Rs. 1,10,610
|Rs. 7,000
|Rs. 1,03,610
|MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)
|Rs. 1,94,900
|Rs. 1,81,200
|Rs. 10,000
|Rs. 1,71,200
|Apple Watch Series 7
|Rs. 41,900
|Rs. 39,100
|Rs. 3,000
|Rs. 36,100
|Apple Watch SE
|Rs. 29,900
|Rs. 27,900
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 25,900
|AirPods 2nd Gen
|Rs. 12,900
|Rs. 12,400
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 10,900
|AirPods 3rd Gen
|Rs. 18,500
|Rs. 17,300
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 15,300
|AirPods Pro
|Rs. 24,900
|Rs. 20,490
|Rs. 2,500
|Rs. 17,990
|AirPods Pro with MagSafe
|Rs. 24,900
|Rs. 22,900
|Rs. 2,500
|Rs. 20,400
|AirPods Max
|Rs. 59,900
|Rs. 50,900
|-
|Rs. 50,900
|HomePod mini
|Rs. 9,900
|Rs. 9,490
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 8,490
The ongoing sale at Vijay Sales also offers a 10 percent discount in stores upon the purchase of Apple Care+ service with an iPhone.
