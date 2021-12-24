Technology News
iPhone 13, iPad (2021), MacBook Air (M1) Get Discounts During Vijay Sales’ Apple Days Sale

Apple Days sale is live at over 110 Vijay Sales retail outlets and its online website.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 December 2021 14:20 IST
iPhone 13, iPad (2021), MacBook Air (M1) Get Discounts During Vijay Sales’ Apple Days Sale

Photo Credit: Vijay Sales

From iPhone 13 to iPad Pro and Apple Watch Series 7, the ongoing sale has discounts on various devices

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 price in India is down to Rs. 75,900 under the sale
  • Vijay Sales is also offering cashback via HDFC Bank cards
  • MacBook Air (M1) can be picked at a discounted price of Rs. 83,610

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 have received discounts through retail chain Vijay Sales as part of its first anniversary of Apple Days sale in India. The sale, which is live for eight days until December 31, also brings discounted prices for MacBook Air (M1), MacBook Pro (M1), and MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) as well as iPad (2021), iPad Air (2020), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and HomePod mini. There is also cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 via HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions on devices including Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE, AirPods 2nd generation, and iPad Pro.

The Apple Days sale is live at over 110 Vijay Sales retail outlets as well as online via Vijaysales.com.

During the eight-day sale, iPhone 13 price starts at Rs. 75,900. This is Rs. 4,000 down from the regular starting price of Rs. 79,900. Customers can also get an additional Rs. 6,000 cashback when using an HDFC Bank card. Further, Vijay Sales is claimed to offer an additional Rs. 3,000 discount when exchanging a phone with a minimum value of Rs. 5,000. It effectively brings down the final price of iPhone 13 to as low as Rs. 61,900.

Similar to iPhone 13, the anniversary sale from Vijay Sales brings the iPhone 13 Pro to Rs. 1,13,900, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Rs. 1,23,900, and iPhone 13 mini to Rs. 66,400. iPhone 11 is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 47,400, while iPhone 12 can be picked at an effective price of Rs. 56,299 when using an HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions.

iPad (2021) also starts at a discounted price of Rs. 29,600 during the sale. Similarly, iPad Air (2020) and iPad Pro carry a discounted starting price of Rs. 50,900 and Rs. 67,500, respectively. The sale also brings MacBook Air (M1) at Rs. 83,610. This is down from its regular pricing of Rs. 92,900.

In addition to MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro with M1 chip is starting at Rs. 1,10,610 and the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro at Rs. 1,81,200.

Vijay Sales is also offering AirPods (3rd generation) at Rs. 17,300 and AirPods Pro at Rs. 20,490. AirPods Max are also available at Rs. 50,900, down from its official price of Rs. 59,900.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are also on sale at effective prices of Rs. 36,100 and Rs. 25,900, respectively.

Device Official Price Offer Price HDFC Cashback Effective Price
iPhone 13 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 75,900 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 69,900
iPhone 13 Pro Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 1,13,900 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 1,08,900
iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 1,23,400 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 1,18,400
iPhone 13 mini Rs. 69,900 Rs. 66,400 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 60,400
iPhone 11 Rs. 49,900 Rs. 47,400 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 43,400
iPhone 12 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 61,299 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 56,299
iPad (2021) Rs. 30,900 Rs. 29,600 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 26,600
iPad Air (2020) Rs. 54,900 Rs. 50,900 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 46,900
iPad Pro Rs. 71,900 Rs. 67,500 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 63,500
MacBook Air (M1) Rs. 92,900 Rs. 83,610 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 77,610
MacBook Pro (M1) Rs. 1,22,900 Rs. 1,10,610 Rs. 7,000 Rs. 1,03,610
MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) Rs. 1,94,900 Rs. 1,81,200 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 1,71,200
Apple Watch Series 7 Rs. 41,900 Rs. 39,100 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 36,100
Apple Watch SE Rs. 29,900 Rs. 27,900 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 25,900
AirPods 2nd Gen Rs. 12,900 Rs. 12,400 Rs. 1,500 Rs. 10,900
AirPods 3rd Gen Rs. 18,500 Rs. 17,300 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 15,300
AirPods Pro Rs. 24,900 Rs. 20,490 Rs. 2,500 Rs. 17,990
AirPods Pro with MagSafe Rs. 24,900 Rs. 22,900 Rs. 2,500 Rs. 20,400
AirPods Max Rs. 59,900 Rs. 50,900 - Rs. 50,900
HomePod mini Rs. 9,900 Rs. 9,490 Rs. 1,000 Rs. 8,490

 

The ongoing sale at Vijay Sales also offers a 10 percent discount in stores upon the purchase of Apple Care+ service with an iPhone.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Very portable and convenient
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPad 2021, iPad Air 2020, iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE, MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, Apple Days sale, Vijay Sales, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 12 Pro Variable Refresh Rate Display Teased; Xiaomi 12 Renders Leak Again

