iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 have received discounts through retail chain Vijay Sales as part of its first anniversary of Apple Days sale in India. The sale, which is live for eight days until December 31, also brings discounted prices for MacBook Air (M1), MacBook Pro (M1), and MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) as well as iPad (2021), iPad Air (2020), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and HomePod mini. There is also cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 via HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions on devices including Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE, AirPods 2nd generation, and iPad Pro.

The Apple Days sale is live at over 110 Vijay Sales retail outlets as well as online via Vijaysales.com.

During the eight-day sale, iPhone 13 price starts at Rs. 75,900. This is Rs. 4,000 down from the regular starting price of Rs. 79,900. Customers can also get an additional Rs. 6,000 cashback when using an HDFC Bank card. Further, Vijay Sales is claimed to offer an additional Rs. 3,000 discount when exchanging a phone with a minimum value of Rs. 5,000. It effectively brings down the final price of iPhone 13 to as low as Rs. 61,900.

Similar to iPhone 13, the anniversary sale from Vijay Sales brings the iPhone 13 Pro to Rs. 1,13,900, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Rs. 1,23,900, and iPhone 13 mini to Rs. 66,400. iPhone 11 is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 47,400, while iPhone 12 can be picked at an effective price of Rs. 56,299 when using an HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions.

iPad (2021) also starts at a discounted price of Rs. 29,600 during the sale. Similarly, iPad Air (2020) and iPad Pro carry a discounted starting price of Rs. 50,900 and Rs. 67,500, respectively. The sale also brings MacBook Air (M1) at Rs. 83,610. This is down from its regular pricing of Rs. 92,900.

In addition to MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro with M1 chip is starting at Rs. 1,10,610 and the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro at Rs. 1,81,200.

Vijay Sales is also offering AirPods (3rd generation) at Rs. 17,300 and AirPods Pro at Rs. 20,490. AirPods Max are also available at Rs. 50,900, down from its official price of Rs. 59,900.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are also on sale at effective prices of Rs. 36,100 and Rs. 25,900, respectively.

Device Official Price Offer Price HDFC Cashback Effective Price iPhone 13 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 75,900 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 69,900 iPhone 13 Pro Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 1,13,900 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 1,08,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 1,23,400 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 1,18,400 iPhone 13 mini Rs. 69,900 Rs. 66,400 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 60,400 iPhone 11 Rs. 49,900 Rs. 47,400 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 43,400 iPhone 12 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 61,299 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 56,299 iPad (2021) Rs. 30,900 Rs. 29,600 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 26,600 iPad Air (2020) Rs. 54,900 Rs. 50,900 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 46,900 iPad Pro Rs. 71,900 Rs. 67,500 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 63,500 MacBook Air (M1) Rs. 92,900 Rs. 83,610 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 77,610 MacBook Pro (M1) Rs. 1,22,900 Rs. 1,10,610 Rs. 7,000 Rs. 1,03,610 MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) Rs. 1,94,900 Rs. 1,81,200 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 1,71,200 Apple Watch Series 7 Rs. 41,900 Rs. 39,100 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 36,100 Apple Watch SE Rs. 29,900 Rs. 27,900 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 25,900 AirPods 2nd Gen Rs. 12,900 Rs. 12,400 Rs. 1,500 Rs. 10,900 AirPods 3rd Gen Rs. 18,500 Rs. 17,300 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 15,300 AirPods Pro Rs. 24,900 Rs. 20,490 Rs. 2,500 Rs. 17,990 AirPods Pro with MagSafe Rs. 24,900 Rs. 22,900 Rs. 2,500 Rs. 20,400 AirPods Max Rs. 59,900 Rs. 50,900 - Rs. 50,900 HomePod mini Rs. 9,900 Rs. 9,490 Rs. 1,000 Rs. 8,490

The ongoing sale at Vijay Sales also offers a 10 percent discount in stores upon the purchase of Apple Care+ service with an iPhone.