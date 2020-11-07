Technology News
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Come With Improved Ultra-Wide Camera Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo

Kuo notes that iPhone 13 range will see same four model sizes as this year’s iPhone 12 series.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 November 2020 16:37 IST
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Come With Improved Ultra-Wide Camera Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 13 models are expected to see year-on-year increase in shipments due to better 5G infrastructure

Highlights
  • All 2022 iPhone models to have new ultra-wide cameras
  • Next year, only two premium models to see the improvement
  • Largan will be the major supplier of VCM for the ultra-wide camera

Apple's 2021 models, presumably called the iPhone 13 series, may see big improvements in camera. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released an investor note to offer predictions on the cameras on the 2021 iPhone lineup. Specifically, the ultra-wide cameras on the two high-end models – presumably called the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max – will see improvements. These two phones will have an improved f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus instead of the f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) ultra-wide cameras with fixed focus on the current iPhone 12 range.

Kuo's investor note was accessed by MacRumors and it suggests that the two premium models in the 2021 iPhone range will shift to an improved ultra-wide camera with f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus. While only the premium models will shift to the improved lens in 2021, all of the 2022 iPhone models (presumably called iPhone 14) will shift to the improved technology.

Kuo suggests that Largan will be the major supplier of voice coil motors (VCM) for the improved ultra-wide cameras. He predicts that Largan will obtain about 70 percent of the VCM orders for next year. The company reportedly got only 50 percent of the ‌iPhone 12‌ series' ultra-wide-angle lens orders.

The iPhone 13 models are expected to see a year-on-year increase in shipments due to better 5G infrastructure in H2 2021 and the improved ultra-wide cameras. Kuo notes that the iPhone 13 range will see the same four model sizes as this year's iPhone 12 range. If his predictions are true, there may be an iPhone 13 mini next year.

The iPhone 12 range launched just last month and reportage on the iPhone 13 series is really scarce at the moment. Tipster Ice Universe recently tweeted that iPhone 13 may see a ‘shorter' notch as compared to iPhone 12. It may still be as wide as the one on iPhone 12, but the depth may be reduced.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Ultra Wide Cameras
Tasneem Akolawala
