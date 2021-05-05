Technology News
loading

iPhone 13 Pro Max Hands-on Video Suggests Smaller Notch, Substantially Increased Cameras

Apple may offer a slightly distinct notch design on the iPhone 13 Pro Max to retain the TrueDepth camera system in a smaller size.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 May 2021 14:07 IST
iPhone 13 Pro Max Hands-on Video Suggests Smaller Notch, Substantially Increased Cameras

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Unbox Therapy

iPhone 13 Pro Max (right) appears to have similar dimensions of the iPhone 12 Pro Max (left)

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max hands-on video has been posted by Unbox Therapy
  • The purported dummy of the new iPhone suggests its design
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max is rumoured to have a 120Hz LTPO display

iPhone 13 Pro Max design has been suggested in a hands-on video showing off its purported dummy. The new iPhone model, which is likely to be a part of the company's 2021 iPhone lineup, appears to have a thinner notch over the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is also rumoured to carry an all-new camera system at the back, with bigger sensors. The rumour mill has also suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro Max would come with a 120Hz display. However, this isn't something that can be judged from the dummy video.

YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has posted a hands-on video showing the purported dummy of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The dummy is claimed to be sourced from China, and it suggests a substantial increase in the size of the camera modules when comparing with those of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the sensor count remains the same, which is three in both cases — along with a separate LiDAR sensor and an LED flash module.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max may also include the upgraded notch that could be smaller in size, as suggested in the video. The dummy hints that apart from the size, the notch on the new iPhone model could carry the earpiece on the top. This is unlike the existing iPhone models where the earpiece is available in the centre of the notch. The change in the position of the earpiece might be to make room for the TrueDepth camera system despite offering the thinner notch design.

Apple is also likely to provide some slight colour changes on the iPhone 13 Pro Max over the iPhone 12 family. The dummy shows the iPhone in a Graphite colour, but it's not identical to the same hue available on last year's iPhone model. There is a darker shade at the back, while the antennas are lighter over those featured on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is also suggested to have slight differences over the iPhone 12 Pro Max when it comes to its dimensions. There could be a slightly thicker design, as appeared on the dummy.

Unlike the existing iPhone models, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is rumoured to have Touch ID support — in addition to Face ID. The dummy appeared in the video, however, doesn't confirm whether Apple would go with an in-display fingerprint technology or offer its Touch ID technology embedded within the power button.

The over 13 minutes video also doesn't provide any concrete details about the 120Hz LTPO display experience that is rumoured to be available at least on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme C20A With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display Teased by the Company

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Pro Max Hands-on Video Suggests Smaller Notch, Substantially Increased Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  4. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display Launched
  5. Dogecoin Values Surges as Much as 50 Percent as Crypto Mania Continues
  6. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  7. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  8. These Images of Giza From Space Are a Must See
  9. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  10. Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Money Transfers Relaunched in Brazil, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Announces
  2. Bill Gates Warns World to Be Prepared For Bio-terrorism And Climate Change After Covid: Watch Video
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Production May Begin in July, Colour Options Leak
  4. iPhone 13 Pro Max Hands-on Video Suggests Smaller Notch, Substantially Increased Cameras
  5. Realme C20A With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display Teased by the Company
  6. Signal Says Banned From Facebook Ads After Attempting to Run Honest Ad Campaign on Instagram
  7. Instagram Rolling Out Captions for Stories, Reels to Get It Soon: How to Use
  8. Elon Musk Asks Twitter for Ideas for SNL Skits Ahead of His Next Appearance
  9. DoT Gives Go Ahead for 5G Trials in India, Doesn't Include Huawei Among Participants
  10. Samsung Galaxy F22 Tipped to Be Next Galaxy F Series Phone, Could Be Based on Rumoured Galaxy A22 5G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com