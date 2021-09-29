Technology News
  iPhone 13 Pro Max Wins Best Smartphone Display Award Along With A+ Performance Grade From DisplayMate

iPhone 13 Pro Max Wins Best Smartphone Display Award Along With A+ Performance Grade From DisplayMate

iPhone 13 Pro Max set or matched as many as 12 performance records, DisplayMate said in its detailed report.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 September 2021 16:08 IST
iPhone 13 Pro Max Wins Best Smartphone Display Award Along With A+ Performance Grade From DisplayMate

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with an upgraded display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max has won the best smartphone display award
  • DisplayMate has given A+ performance rating to the new iPhone
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max is found to have a power-efficient display

iPhone 13 Pro Max carries the best display in a smartphone, according to display testing firm DisplayMate. The latest iPhone flagship is claimed to have close to textbook perfect calibration accuracy and pleasing picture quality. Citing its lab tests, DisplayMate has given the iPhone 13 Pro Max the best smartphone display award with display performance grade of A+. The new iPhone has also earned the highest overall display assessment rating from DisplayMate. Apple has made significant improvements to the display of the iPhone 13 Pro Max over what comes with last year's iPhone 12 Pro. One of them includes a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

DisplayMate said in its detailed report that the iPhone 13 Pro Max set or matched as many as 12 performance records. These include the highest absolute colour, smallest shift in colour accuracy, highest contrast ratio, and lowest screen reflectance.

“The iPhone 13 Pro Max display meets all of the criteria and requirements for a DisplayMate A+ Grade, earning DisplayMate's Highest Overall Display Assessment Rating and Highest Display Performance Grade of A+,” the firm noted in its report.

DisplayMate said that it ran a series of tests to examine the performance of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new model comes with an XDR display with ProMotion that brings an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While launching the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple said that the phone has the company's “best display ever” that responds to the content on the screen and offers “fantastic” graphics performance.

Last year, DisplayMate gave the iPhone 12 Pro Max the best smartphone display award. That model was able to set or match 11 smartphone display performance records as per DisplayMate benchmarks.

Although there aren't many changes between the display of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the latest model has improved peak brightness of 1,000 nits for typical content, which is 200 nits more than the 800 nits of peak brightness available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both phones also deliver up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness when viewing HDR content.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has 1,050 nits of 100 percent average picture level (APL) in high ambient light, according to DisplayMate. This means that on-screen content on the new iPhone will be visible under bright sunlight.

DisplayMate also said that the iPhone 13 Pro Max has an impressive absolute colour accuracy of 0.5 Just Noticeable Colour Difference (JNCD), which is touted to be visually indistinguishable from perfect and is better even than any traditional Ultra-HD (4K) TV. The display is also claimed to be “perfectly sharp” for normal 20/20 vision at a typical smartphone viewing distance of 12 to 18 inches.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max also has 4.6 percent of minimal screen reflectance, DisplayMate said. The new model is also said to have vision accessibility display modes to help people with vision impairments.

Apple is also found to have improved the display power consumption on the iPhone 13 Max. DisplayMate noted that the latest iPhone has 25 percent higher display power efficiency than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

“Most of the improvement is the result of the automatic ProMotion Display Driver reducing the Refresh Rate down to 10Hz for static images,” the firm said.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro Max DisplayMate, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple, DisplayMate
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
