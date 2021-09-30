Technology News
  iPhone 13 Pro Max May Offer Up to 27W Charging Speeds, Fully Charges in Under 90 Minutes: New Tests Indicate

iPhone 13 Pro Max May Offer Up to 27W Charging Speeds, Fully Charges in Under 90 Minutes: New Tests Indicate

iPhone 13 Pro Max users are recommended to purchase an adapter that offers 30W speeds.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 September 2021 11:18 IST
iPhone 13 Pro Max May Offer Up to 27W Charging Speeds, Fully Charges in Under 90 Minutes: New Tests Indicate

iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,29,900

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max is powered by the A15 Bionic chip
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max features a ProMotion display
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max charges close to 50 percent in half an hour

iPhone 13 Pro Max may offer charging speeds of up to 27W, new tests have revealed. While Apple does not explicitly mention this in its documents, this makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max charge faster than the other iPhone 13 models. Tests reveal that the iPhone 13 Pro has a maximum power of 20W, much lower than the Max variant. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to fully charge from 0 to 100 percent in less than 90 minutes. It is up for grabs starting at Rs. 1,29,900.

YouTuber ChargerLAB carried out tests to ascertain the charging speed of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. These tests show that when the iPhone 13 Pro Max is charged with compatible adapters, it is able to charge at up to 27 watts. Chinese Tipster Duan Rui also tested it out and makes the same claims, adding that it takes about 86 minutes to fully charge with a charger that uses 30W.

MyDrivers also carried out tests to ascertain that the 4,352mAh battery on the iPhone 13 Pro Max takes about half an hour to charge almost halfway i.e., at 48 percent. It goes to 84 percent in one hour with a compatible fast charger. These tests essentially confirm that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first Apple phone to come with such fast charging speeds, though the exact figure is not known.

These tests also confirm that iPhone 13 Pro Max users can purchase compatible chargers with speeds up to 30W. For those looking to buy a new adapter, as Apple doesn't bundle one inside the box anymore, there is the Apple 30W USB-C Adapter that is listed on the Apple Store, priced at Rs. 4,900, and a separate Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable priced at Rs. 2,900.

As for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it is the most premium model in the lineup. It packs a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology. It is powered by the A15 chip and has 12-megapixel telephoto, wide, and ultra-wide cameras at the back. The phone supports Face ID and comes with 5G support.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ethereum Researcher and Cryptocurrency Promoter Pleads Guilty to Advising North Korea Evade Sanctions

