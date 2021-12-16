Technology News
Bulletproof iPhone: Caviar Showcases Armoured Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Series

“Most likely the owner will get away with bruises,” Caviar said.

Updated: 16 December 2021 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Caviar

Caviar's Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Series can easily fend off bullets

Highlights
  • Caviar's armoured iPhone 13 models start from $6,370
  • The top-of-the-line model is priced at $7,980
  • The body has been developed by a brand which specalises in armoured cars

A year after unveiling a modified version of iPhone 12 for privacy-conscious users, luxury brand Caviar has now come up with a new Stealth iPhone series which can stop bullets. The new Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max phones are customised with a layer of BR-2 class 2 bulletproof armour which is strong enough to withstand a gunshot. NPO TCIT, a brand which specialises in combat helicopters and armoured vehicles, created the bulletproof body. Like its predecessor, the Stealth 2.0 removes all cameras (rear and front). However, the disabling of the front-facing camera on the Stealth 2.0 is likely to render Face ID useless.

As a result, the Stealth 2.0 iPhone is unlikely to have biometric authentication. The luxury brand demonstrated the new features, including the bulletproof armour, in a video. Caviar, known for making customised and luxury versions of smartphones, says removing the cameras allows users to work with their phones in areas where cameras are prohibited.

The video showed a man firing at the Stealth 2.0 iPhone with a pistol. While the phone lost its functionality, it managed to stop the bullet from piercing through the armour.

“Most likely the owner will get away with bruises,” the company said, adding if two rounds are fired, the owner will get severe bruises but avoid bullet wounds. The phone can fend off up to two bullets and the second one makes it unusable, it said.

According to the company's website, only 99 units of this improved version of the series, launched initially in 2020, will be produced. A buyer has the choice to select between an iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with up to 1TB storage capacity. The most affordable version of the new series will be available for $6,370 (roughly Rs 4.85 lakh) and the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB storage has been priced at $7,980 (roughly Rs. 6.08 lakh).

