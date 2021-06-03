Technology News
  iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro to Include 1TB Storage; All Models to Have LiDAR Sensors: Analyst

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro to Include 1TB Storage; All Models to Have LiDAR Sensors: Analyst

Even iPhone 13 mini may have a LiDAR sensor, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives suggested.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 June 2021 17:29 IST
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro to Include 1TB Storage; All Models to Have LiDAR Sensors: Analyst

Maximum storage offered on last year’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is 512GB

Highlights
  • LiDAR sensors are used for AR effects, low light photos
  • iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are premium models in the line-up
  • iPhone 13 series will likely launch sometime in the fall

iPhone 13 range specifications keep cropping up in the rumour mill as Apple's next-gen flagship offering is expected in the fall this year. The lineup, just like last year, is expected to include premium models, and these are most likely going to be called the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A new investor note by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max may come with 1TB of internal storage. Additionally, the investor note also suggests that all models of the iPhone 13 lineup may feature LiDAR sensors.

Ives' latest investor note has been accessed by MacRumors and it suggests that the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro may include 1TB internal storage option. The two models are likely to be offered in lower storage configurations as well, but the 1TB storage option may be included as the top-end configuration. The maximum storage offered on last year's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is 512GB.

If the 1TB claim is true, these will be Apple's first iPhones to offer that much native storage. While smartphones are known to expand storage via an external microSD card, very few flagship handsets in the market offer 1TB native storage.

Ives also predicts that all models rumoured to arrive in the iPhone 13 lineup — iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max — may have LiDAR sensors. Last year, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max variants came with LiDAR sensors and its expansion to all models testifies Apple's efforts towards making AR more mainstream. LiDAR sensors are currently used for low-light photography and AR effects.

iPhone 13 range is reported to pack larger batteries and sport mmWave 5G tech in over 50 percent models.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, Apple, iPhone 13 Pro Specifications, iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
