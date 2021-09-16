Technology News
iPhone 13 Pro Delivers Over 55 Percent Better Graphics Performance Than iPhone 12 Pro, Geekbench Test Suggests

iPhone 13 Pro prototype has significantly surpassed graphics performance results of iPhone 12 Pro on Geekbench.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 September 2021 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are claimed to deliver “best graphics performance ever on iPhone”

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro prototype received 14,216 Metal score on Geekbench
  • iPhone 12 Pro, in contrast, has got 9,123 score
  • iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a five-core GPU

iPhone 13 Pro delivers over 55 percent better graphics performance over iPhone 12 Pro, a test report appearing on Geekbench has indicated. Apple has provided its A15 Bionic chip along with a five-core GPU on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It is claimed to deliver the “fastest graphics performance in any smartphone.” The company did not provide any details on how fast the GPU is on the iPhone 13 Pro models over that of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the early Geekbench test report suggests that the new chip would be able to provide some significant performance enhancements.

As reported by MacRumors, an iPhone 13 Pro prototype that is listed with a model number iPhone 14,2 received a score of 14,216 on Geekbench's compute benchmark using the Metal API. The score is over 55 percent more than the 9,123 result received by the iPhone 12 Pro. This suggests that iPhone 13 Pro is capable of delivering better graphics performance over the last year model.

At the time of launching the iPhone 13 series, Apple claimed that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max deliver the “best graphics performance ever on iPhone.” The four-core GPU on the new models is also touted to be up to 50 percent faster than the leading competition.

But unlike earlier, Apple didn't provide any direct comparisons between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro models. The company also didn't include any numbers during its launch presentation to detail how faster iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are over their last year's versions.

Nevertheless, the early performance results appearing on Geekbench suggest that there could be some noticeable changes on the new models when compared with their predecessors. However, it is important to note that the score available on the benchmark site is of a prototype. Consumers may see some differences on that front when testing the retail units of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple has also provided its A15 Bionic chip on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini models, but with a four-core GPU. We are yet to see their graphics performance results.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, Apple A15 Bionic, A15 Bionic, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Geekbench, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Comment
 
 

