iPhone 13 range, Apple's upcoming flagship series, is likely to launch sometime in the fall. Leaks about the next-gen iPhones have been aplenty and now a new image leak hints at larger cameras, specifically in the Pro models. A tipster shared an image of an iPhone 12 Pro placed inside an iPhone 13 Pro case, and the photo suggests that the successor will have a fairly larger camera module. This could either mean an increase in the number of sensors incorporated in the module or the size of the sensors may get larger.

Tipster UnclePanPan shared an image of the iPhone 13 series case on his Weibo account. While the tipster claims that it is an iPhone 13 Pro Max case, another tipster DuanRui tweeted that it is an iPhone 13 Pro case. In the photo, an iPhone 12 Pro is seen inserted inside the case to show the increase in camera module size on the next-gen iPhone. iPhone 13 Pro, based on the case leak, is likely to have a square-shaped rear camera module just like its predecessor, placed on the top left corner of the phone. It is reported to be fairly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro counterpart.

The iPhone 12 Pro camera module houses three sensors and a flash inside and the iPhone 13 Pro may have larger sensors or more sensors, given the extra real estate. There is no clarity on what Apple is leaning towards as of now. Rumours are that the iPhone 13 Pro cameras may include a sensor-shift stabilisation technology that will likely bring stabilisation to cameras in the iPhone 13 line.

Alternatively, if Apple incorporates larger sensors on the next-gen iPhone, it could mean improvements in several areas as the sensors will be able to capture more light. This could mean more detail, better focus, and more. This is pure speculation at this point and we'll have to wait till September for Apple to unveil all details officially.