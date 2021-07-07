Technology News
  • iPhone 13 Pro Camera Module to Be Significantly Larger Than Predecessor, Leaked Case Suggests

iPhone 13 series is rumoured to include a sensor-shift stabilisation technology.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 July 2021 12:16 IST
iPhone 13 range is expected to be launched by Apple in September

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 lineup to have square-shaped camera modules
  • iPhone 13 Pro may have larger sensors than its predecessors
  • It could also introduce additional sensors inside the module

iPhone 13 range, Apple's upcoming flagship series, is likely to launch sometime in the fall. Leaks about the next-gen iPhones have been aplenty and now a new image leak hints at larger cameras, specifically in the Pro models. A tipster shared an image of an iPhone 12 Pro placed inside an iPhone 13 Pro case, and the photo suggests that the successor will have a fairly larger camera module. This could either mean an increase in the number of sensors incorporated in the module or the size of the sensors may get larger.

Tipster UnclePanPan shared an image of the iPhone 13 series case on his Weibo account. While the tipster claims that it is an iPhone 13 Pro Max case, another tipster DuanRui tweeted that it is an iPhone 13 Pro case. In the photo, an iPhone 12 Pro is seen inserted inside the case to show the increase in camera module size on the next-gen iPhone. iPhone 13 Pro, based on the case leak, is likely to have a square-shaped rear camera module just like its predecessor, placed on the top left corner of the phone. It is reported to be fairly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro counterpart.

The iPhone 12 Pro camera module houses three sensors and a flash inside and the iPhone 13 Pro may have larger sensors or more sensors, given the extra real estate. There is no clarity on what Apple is leaning towards as of now. Rumours are that the iPhone 13 Pro cameras may include a sensor-shift stabilisation technology that will likely bring stabilisation to cameras in the iPhone 13 line.

Alternatively, if Apple incorporates larger sensors on the next-gen iPhone, it could mean improvements in several areas as the sensors will be able to capture more light. This could mean more detail, better focus, and more. This is pure speculation at this point and we'll have to wait till September for Apple to unveil all details officially.

Further reading: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 13
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
