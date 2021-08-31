Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Allegedly Spotted on Apple TV+ Show Ted Lasso Ahead of Launch

iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Allegedly Spotted on Apple TV+ Show Ted Lasso Ahead of Launch

Apple TV+ viewers spotted the notchless iPhone in episode six of the second season of Ted Lasso.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 August 2021 11:21 IST
iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Allegedly Spotted on Apple TV+ Show Ted Lasso Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Apple TV+/ Twitter/ Paul Bailey

iPhone 13 in the works with a notchless design?

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 with a notchless design allegedly seen in Ted Lasso
  • The notchless iPhone appeared at a few points in the show
  • Apple, however, doesn’t have a history of showing off its next-gen iPhone

iPhone 13 launch is expected to be just around the corner. But days ahead of its formal confirmation, a next-generation iPhone with a notchless design ostensibly appeared in the latest episode of Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso. It is, of course, common to see the cast of Ted Lasso using Apple products in different episodes. However, this was the first time when viewers found something odd that many have considered as none other than the iPhone 13. The rumour mill has so far speculated the new iPhone lineup with a smaller notch design, though.

Apple TV+ viewers spotted the notchless iPhone in episode six of the second season of Ted Lasso, which is titled “The Signal.” Some viewers have taken to Twitter to share the screenshots showing the all-new iPhone with the notchless design. This is speculated to be the iPhone 13 by a few spectators.

At a few points during the 35-minute episode, the iPhone appears on the screen with rounded corners and no notch. It is also seen to have the same interface with the default lockscreen that Apple offered on iOS 14.

So far, Apple has not used any entertainment shows to divulge its upcoming hardware. The company may, however, promote its flagship products through the main characters of popular series including Ted Lasso that earned 20 Emmy nominations in July.

Apple is also known for maintaining the secrecy of its new products by not revealing any of their key features — unlike competitors including Google and Samsung. Therefore, it is likely that the notchless design might just be due to some editing errors. It is also important to mention that Ted Lasso is one of the titles on Apple TV+ that uses computer-generated imagery (CGI) to a large extent. So, chances are high that the notchless design may just be due to some CGI inputs.

If we look at the recent reports, the iPhone 13 lineup will come with a smaller notch design and not a complete notchless experience. Apple may have plans to go for the latter in the future.

That said, the iPhone 13 launch is speculated to take place later this month — as early as September 14. We may, thus, have to wait for a few more days to get a clear picture of what Apple has for its iPhone consumers in 2021.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13, Notchless iPhone, Apple iPhone, iPhone, Apple, Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Smartphone Shipments Expected to Keep Growing as Emerging Markets Show Recovery: IDC

Related Stories

iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Allegedly Spotted on Apple TV+ Show Ted Lasso Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  2. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  4. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  5. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  6. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  7. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  8. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix India Now Supports UPI AutoPay for Recurring Payments
  2. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Range With Snapdragon 4100+, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Getting New Features, Improvements With OxygenOS Updates
  4. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Allegedly Spotted on Apple TV+ Show Ted Lasso Ahead of Launch
  5. Smartphone Shipments Expected to Keep Growing as Emerging Markets Show Recovery: IDC
  6. Nigeria to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency 'eNaira' in Partnership With Bitt
  7. China Cuts Down Playing Time for Under-18 Gamers to 3 Hours a Week
  8. Apple Buys Primephonic, Plans to Launch Its Own Classical Music App in 2022
  9. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Availability
  10. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com