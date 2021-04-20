Technology News
loading

iPhone 13 May Expand mmWave Support to More Countries, New Leak Tips Less Wide Notch

iPhone 13 mmWave models are predicted to be available in countries like Canada, Japan, Australia, and Europe.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 April 2021 18:47 IST
iPhone 13 May Expand mmWave Support to More Countries, New Leak Tips Less Wide Notch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @duanrui1205

Shipment allocation of iPhone 13 mmWave models is predicted to increase substantially to 55–60 percent

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 may launch sometime in fall this year
  • iPhone 13 is expected to feature a smaller notch
  • iPhone 12 mmWave models’ shipment allocation was about 25-30 percent

iPhone 13, Apple's next-gen smartphone range, is expected to launch this fall. The upcoming range may support mmWave technology in more regions this time around. With the iPhone 12 range, Apple only introduced mmWave technology in the United States. Ahead of the Apple Spring Loaded event which will be focussed on new iPads, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will ship 55-60 percent of iPhone 13 units with mmWave technology. Additionally, screen protectors of the upcoming iPhone 13 have leaked, and they confirm that the notch is going to be narrowed down a bit.

MacRumours gained access to Kuo's latest investor note that suggests the iPhone 13 units with mmWave technology will be made available in more countries this year, and not be limited to just US. It may expand support to countries like Canada, Japan, Australia, and major European mobile operators. Kuo says shipment allocation of ‌iPhone 13‌ mmWave models is predicted to increase substantially to 55–60 percent, as compared to 30-35 percent shipment allocation for iPhone 12 mmWave models.

In Kuo's exact words, “While 5G smartphone shipments increased significantly in 2020, most of them only supported Sub-6 GHz. We believe that mmWave will create more diverse applications than Sub-6 GHz because of the benefits of faster speed and lower latency. The mmWave model of the ‌iPhone 12‌ only supports the US market, and the shipment allocation of the total ‌iPhone 12‌ is about 30–35 percent. We predict that the ‌iPhone 13‌ mmWave models will be available in more countries (e.g., Canada, Japan, Australia, and major European mobile operators), so the shipment allocation of ‌iPhone 13‌ mmWave models will increase substantially to 55–60 percent.”

The main difference between mmWave 5G and Sub-6GHz 5G is that the former allows for large bandwidth resulting in faster speeds while the latter has limited bandwidth and relatively lower speeds.

Separately, iPhone 13 screen protectors have leaked online by Twitter user @duanrui1205 and it shows that the notch at the top of the display is less wide than its predecessor. While it is still a wide notch that houses multiple sensors, including the earpiece and the front camera, it is comparatively less wide than the iPhone 12.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition to Launch on April 27, Retractable Shoulder Buttons Teased

Related Stories

iPhone 13 May Expand mmWave Support to More Countries, New Leak Tips Less Wide Notch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  2. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  3. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  5. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Oppo A54 With Triple Rear Cameras, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  9. The Best Movies on Netflix
  10. Realme GT Neo India Launch May Just Be Around the Corner
#Latest Stories
  1. Caviar iPhone Editions Pay Tribute to SpaceX, Blue Origins Founders Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos
  2. Caviar iPhone Editions Pay Tribute to SpaceX, Blue Origins Founders Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos
  3. ‘Britcoin’: UK Sets Up Task Force for Digital Currency Backed by Bank of England
  4. iPhone 13 May Expand mmWave Support to More Countries, New Leak Tips Less Wide Notch
  5. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition to Launch on April 27, Retractable Shoulder Buttons Teased
  6. Honor 50 Series With Dual Ring Camera Design Tipped to Launch in May
  7. WeWork to Begin Accepting Payments in Cryptocurrencies
  8. Facebook Introduces ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool to Help Back Up Posts on Google Docs, More: How to Do It
  9. Apex Legends Mobile Up for Pre-Registration on Google Play, Regional Beta Tests Starting This Month
  10. Reddit Talk Is the Latest Audio-Only Chat Feature to Rival Clubhouse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com