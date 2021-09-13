Technology News
loading

iPhone 13 Series Storage to Start With 128GB, Pro Models to Get 1TB Option: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 13 series launch date is set for September 14.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 September 2021 11:52 IST
iPhone 13 Series Storage to Start With 128GB, Pro Models to Get 1TB Option: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 13 launch event is scheduled to begin at 10am PDT or 10:30pm IST on September 14

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 may not get a 64GB storage variant
  • The 1TB storage option will be the largest capacity offered on any iPhone
  • Apple may sell AirPods 3 alongside AirPods 2

iPhone 13 series is expected to launch at Apple's 'California Streaming' event on Tuesday, September 14. A fresh leak ahead of the launch has now tipped the storage options that will be offered with the upcoming range of smartphones. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be releasing four smartphones in the iPhone 13 lineup. Alongside the new iPhone models, Apple is also said to announce the AirPods 3 at the event and sell them alongside the AirPods 2. Apple's launch event can be livestreamed via its website or YouTube Channel.

Market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in a research note, accessed by MacRumors, that the storage capacity of the upcoming iPhone 13 models will start at 128GB and go up to 1TB. The vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini smartphones are said to get 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. While the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are said to come with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The 1TB storage option will be the largest storage capacity offered on any iPhone model yet.

For comparison, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini storage capacity starts at 64GB and only go up till 256GB. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max storage options max out at 512GB.

Kuo has also reportedly said that Apple will launch the AirPods 3 alongside the iPhone 13 lineup at the 'California Streaming' event. The analyst predicts that AirPods 3 will either be priced higher than the AirPods 2 or will have the same price as the last-generation model, which will then get a price cut. In both scenarios, Kuo says Apple will continue to sell the older AirPods for the people who prefer that design over the Airpods Pro-like in-canal fit expected in the newer model.

Apple's 'California Streaming' event is scheduled to take place on September 14 at 10am PDT or 10:30pm IST. You can watch the event through Apple's event page or through its official YouTube Channel.

iPhone 13 series specifications, features (expected)

Previous rumours suggest that the iPhone 13 series smartphones may feature a smaller display notch than the previous iterations and also larger camera sensors. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are said to come with better ultra-wide cameras.

The vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are reported to come in Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, (PRODUCT) RED, and White colour options. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max may come in Black, Bronze, Gold, and Silver colour options.

The entire iPhone 13 lineup may get heftier and thicker than before. iPhone 13 Pro Max is reported to get an 18-20 percent larger battery capacity compared to its predecessor. The Pro Models may also get 120Hz refresh rate displays and may work at 60Hz refresh rate in low-power mode.

Previous leaks also suggest that the iPhone 13 may come with a portrait cinematic video feature that uses an electronic image stabilisation (EIS) system, also known as "Warp". This will let users blur the background while recording a video. The optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Night Mode features are also said to get optimised in the new models.

The iPhone 13 models are also reportedly getting a new satellite feature, that is said to allow users to transmit short emergency texts and send SOS distress signals in the event of a disaster. It may only work in areas with no cellular network and only in select markets.

The prices of the upcoming iPhone range were earlier expected to rise due the global chip shortage, but recent reports suggest this may not be the case. Apple is also reportedly working on improving its FaceID tech. The upcoming iPhone 13 models may also come with Always-On Display along with the integration of Wi-Fi 6E.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4352mAh
OS iOS 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, California Streaming, AirPods 3, AirPods 2
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Shang-Chi Box Office Crosses $250 Million Worldwide, Holding Better Than Black Widow

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Series Storage to Start With 128GB, Pro Models to Get 1TB Option: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Bring End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups in the Coming Weeks
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  3. NASA Shares Update On its Search For Extraterrestrial Life
  4. Apple Says Motorcycle Vibrations May Be Bad iPhone Cameras
  5. How to Turn on Speed Limit Warning on Google Maps
  6. iPhone 13 Launch Event Set for September 14: How to Watch, What to Expect
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Micromax In Note 1 Pro Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Box Office Crosses $250 Million Worldwide, Holding Better Than Black Widow
  2. Instagram Testing New Feature to Allow Users Mark People as 'Favourites'
  3. iPhone Cameras Can Get Degraded by Motorcycle Vibrations, Apple Warns
  4. Inspiration4: SpaceX’s All-Civilian Crew Mission Launch Scheduled for September 15
  5. Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker Appeals Ruling in Lawsuit Alleging App Store Monopoly
  6. Realme 8s 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  7. Micromax in Note 1 Pro India Launch Tipped for End of September
  8. Apple Watch Series 7 Shipments to Begin Late-September, Apple Watch Series 8 May Include Body Temperature Measurement: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Do Aliens Exist? Here’s What a NASA Scientist Has to Say About It
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leak Design Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com