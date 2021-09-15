Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance

iPhone 13 mini price in India starts at Rs. 69,900.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 September 2021 17:59 IST
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance

iPhone 13 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,19,900

Highlights
  • iPad price in India starts Rs. 30,900 for the Wi-Fi only model
  • iPhone 13 mini price in India starts at Rs. 69,900
  • Apple Watch Series 7 price in India has not been announced yet

iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-genreation iPad mini have been announced by Apple at its California Streaming virtual launch event on Tuesday, September 14. Apple's new iPhone lineup includes four models — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new iPhone 13 series smartphones can be pre-ordered starting September 17, with sales starting September 24. Interested buyers can purchase the new products via Apple's online store as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and authorised Apple retail outlets.

Details about the India availability of the new iPad and iPad mini are yet to be announced. In the US, both the models are available for pre-orders starting today and will go on sale starting Friday, September 24. India pricing details and availability of Apple Watch Series 7 are also yet to be announced.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India

Here are the India pricings for Apple's new iPhone 13 seriesiPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max — as per Apple Store.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB): Rs. 1,29,900
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) Rs. 1,39,900
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB): Rs. 1,59,900
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB): Rs. 1,79,900

iPhone 13 Pro price in India

  • iPhone 13 Pro (128GB): Rs. 1,19,900
  • iPhone 13 Pro (256GB): Rs. 1,29,900
  • iPhone 13 Pro (512GB): Rs. 1,49,900
  • iPhone 13 Pro (1TB): Rs. 1,69,900

iPhone 13 mini price in India

  • iPhone 13 mini (128GB): Rs. 69,900
  • iPhone 13 mini (256GB): Rs. 79,900
  • iPhone 13 mini (512GB): Rs. 99,900

iPhone 13 price in India

  • iPhone 13 (128GB): Rs. 79,900
  • iPhone 13 (256GB): Rs. 89,900
  • iPhone 13 (512GB): Rs. 1,09,900

iPad, iPad mini price in India

Here are the India pricing details for iPad, iPad mini, as per the listings on Apple Store.

iPad price in India

  • iPad (64GB/ Wi-Fi): Rs. 30,900
  • iPad (256GB/ Wi-Fi): Rs. 44,900
  • iPad (64GB/ Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs. 42,900
  • iPad (256GB/ Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs. 56,900

iPad mini price in India

  • iPad mini (64GB/ Wi-Fi): Rs. 46,900
  • iPad mini (256GB/ Wi-Fi): Rs. 60,900
  • iPad mini (64GB/ Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs. 60,900
  • iPad mini (256GB/ Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs. 74,900

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are available in Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colours options. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in Gold, Graphite, Sierra Blue, and Silver colourways. The new iPad mini is available in Pink, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options while the new iPad is available in Silver and Space Grey colourways.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on
Apple iPad (2021) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad (2021) Wi-Fi

Display 10.20-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2160x1620 pixels
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Apple iPad mini (2021) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad mini (2021) Wi-Fi

Display 8.30-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2266x1488 pixels
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Price in India, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 mini Price in India, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Price in India, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India, Apple, Ipad, ipad mini, iPad mini price in India, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of Launch
Google Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Not Feature Active Edge, Dead Nexus Account Teases Pixel 6 After iPhone Launch

Related Stories

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch Today: How to Watch Event
  6. Xiaomi 11T Series, Pad 5 Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Solid Entertainment Package and Nothing More
  8. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
  9. Apple Event Updates: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, New iPad Models Arrive
  10. New iPad, iPad mini With Faster Performance, Improved Displays Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 for iPhone and iPad Models in India Releasing on September 20; New Features for FaceTime, Messages
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  3. Ford, Walmart, Argo AI Team Up to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Delivery Service
  4. Google Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Not Feature Active Edge, Dead Nexus Account Teases Pixel 6 After iPhone Launch
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. 'Chips Act' Planned by EU to Promote Semi-Conductor Self Sufficiency
  7. YouTube Mobile App Rolls Out New Translate Feature for Comments, Supports Over 100 Languages
  8. Realme Band 2 With Larger Colour Display, SpO2 Monitoring, 12 Days Battery Life Launched
  9. SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch to Be Livestreamed by Netflix on YouTube: How to Watch
  10. Realme Dizo Watch 2, Realme Dizo Watch Pro Smartwatches With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com