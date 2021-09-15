iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-genreation iPad mini have been announced by Apple at its California Streaming virtual launch event on Tuesday, September 14. Apple's new iPhone lineup includes four models — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new iPhone 13 series smartphones can be pre-ordered starting September 17, with sales starting September 24. Interested buyers can purchase the new products via Apple's online store as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and authorised Apple retail outlets.

Details about the India availability of the new iPad and iPad mini are yet to be announced. In the US, both the models are available for pre-orders starting today and will go on sale starting Friday, September 24. India pricing details and availability of Apple Watch Series 7 are also yet to be announced.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India

Here are the India pricings for Apple's new iPhone 13 series — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max — as per Apple Store.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB): Rs. 1,29,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) Rs. 1,39,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB): Rs. 1,59,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB): Rs. 1,79,900

iPhone 13 Pro price in India

iPhone 13 Pro (128GB): Rs. 1,19,900

iPhone 13 Pro (256GB): Rs. 1,29,900

iPhone 13 Pro (512GB): Rs. 1,49,900

iPhone 13 Pro (1TB): Rs. 1,69,900

iPhone 13 mini price in India

iPhone 13 mini (128GB): Rs. 69,900

iPhone 13 mini (256GB): Rs. 79,900

iPhone 13 mini (512GB): Rs. 99,900

iPhone 13 price in India

iPhone 13 (128GB): Rs. 79,900

iPhone 13 (256GB): Rs. 89,900

iPhone 13 (512GB): Rs. 1,09,900

iPad, iPad mini price in India

Here are the India pricing details for iPad, iPad mini, as per the listings on Apple Store.

iPad price in India

iPad (64GB/ Wi-Fi): Rs. 30,900

iPad (256GB/ Wi-Fi): Rs. 44,900

iPad (64GB/ Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs. 42,900

iPad (256GB/ Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs. 56,900

iPad mini price in India

iPad mini (64GB/ Wi-Fi): Rs. 46,900

iPad mini (256GB/ Wi-Fi): Rs. 60,900

iPad mini (64GB/ Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs. 60,900

iPad mini (256GB/ Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs. 74,900

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are available in Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colours options. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in Gold, Graphite, Sierra Blue, and Silver colourways. The new iPad mini is available in Pink, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options while the new iPad is available in Silver and Space Grey colourways.

