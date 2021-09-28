Technology News
iPhone 13 Pro Attains 4th Position in DxOMark Camera Review, iPhone 13 mini Matches iPhone 12 Pro Max Score

iPhone 13 Pro scores 137 points, iPhone 13 mini scores 130 points overall, respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 September 2021 18:11 IST
iPhone 13 Pro Attains 4th Position in DxOMark Camera Review, iPhone 13 mini Matches iPhone 12 Pro Max Score

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini were launched on September 14 along with iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro scored 76 points in zoom, 119 points in video testing
  • iPhone 13 mini scored 55 points in zoom, 117 points in video testing
  • iPhone 13 mini is tied with iPhone 12 Pro Max in overall rankings

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 mini have received their DxOMark rankings, with the former taking the fourth spot overall. iPhone 13 mini has the same score as iPhone 12 Pro Max and is tied at the tenth rank overall with last year's most premium flagship from Apple. iPhone 13 mini also bags the top spot in the premium rankings by DxOMark with iPhone 13 Pro Max again getting the fourth sport in the ultra-premium rankings. The top spot overall is held by Huawei P50 Pro.

According to the latest rankings by DxOMark, iPhone 13 Pro has scored an impressive 137 points in the main camera and 99 points in the selfie camera reviews while iPhone 13 mini scored 130 points in the main camera and 99 points in the selfie camera reviews. The former ranks fourth on the global scale with the latter getting in the top 10 rankings. This is due to the fact that Apple has employed the same sensors in iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini as the iPhone 12 Pro series. The iPhone 13 lineup was launched earlier this month during Apple's California Streaming event.

iPhone 13 Pro's DxOMark review details the pros and cons with the camera of the flagship smartphone. Pros include accurate exposure, along with nice colour, white balance, and skin tones in most light conditions. Other pros comprise fast and accurate focus, good detail in indoor and outdoor conditions. Some of the cons of iPhone 13 Pro's camera includes luminance noise, limited dynamic range, limited detail in long-range zoom shots, among others.

Breaking down the scores for iPhone 13 Pro, it scored 144 points in photo testing, 76 points in zoom testing, and 119 points in video testing. The benchmarking website says, "Like for all iPhones colour rendering is vivid with nice skin tones and a slightly warm touch and the camera is generally very reliable."

iPhone 13 mini ranking shows that it has scored as much as last year's iPhone 12 Pro Max. DxOMark has again listed a bunch of pros and cons for the smartphone's camera. The pros comprise accurate target exposure, nice colours, and white balance along with fast, accurate, and repeatable focus. Cons for iPhone 13 mini's camera are somewhat similar to the cons of iPhone 13 Pro's camera.

The iPhone 13 mini model scored 138 pints in photo testing, 55 points in zoom, and 117 points in video testing. DxOMark says that the overall "camera performance is, except for tele zoom, very close to the larger and more expensive iPhone 13 Pro and even better than last year's top-end iPhone device, the iPhone 12 Pro Max."

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, DxOMark
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google Defends Android Phone Maker Deals, Denies Carrot-and-Stick Tactics

