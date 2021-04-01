Technology News
iPhone 13 Models May Include Same Wide-Angle Lens as iPhone 12 Range: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 mini may feature the same 7P wide-angle lens with f/1.6 aperture as seen in their predecessors.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 April 2021 19:01 IST
iPhone 13 Models May Include Same Wide-Angle Lens as iPhone 12 Range: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 13 launch event could be held in September, if Apple decides to stick to tradition

Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 lineup is still months away from launch but leaks have started to trickle through. Fresh information from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo offers a little insight into the cameras on the next-gen iPhone models. His latest investor note seems to suggest that the iPhone 13 range may feature the same wide-angle lens as the current iPhone 12 models. This means that the iPhone 13 lineup may not see any big improvements in the wide-angle sensor department of the camera module. Apple hasn't made any official announcement regarding the upcoming series yet, so this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Kuo's latest investor note, first reported by MacRumors, suggests that iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 mini may feature the same 7P wide-angle lens with f/1.6 aperture as seen in their predecessors — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini. iPhone 13 Pro Max is predicted to feature f/1.5 aperture wide-angle lens instead of the f/1.6 aperture wide-angle lens integrated into iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The investor note reportedly suggests that the wide-angle lens order for the iPhone 13 lineup will be fulfilled by Sunny Optical. The company is expected to ship the lenses of iPhone 13 to electronic component manufacturer LG Innotek as soon as May. Kuo also claims that the demand for optical lenses for Apple devices will only significantly increase in the next few years, thanks to AR and Apple Car.

Last month, the analyst predicted that the iPhone 13 lineup may have smaller-notch screens and have larger batteries. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also tipped to feature ProMotion 120Hz displays. Previous reports also suggest that some models in the iPhone 13 range may have Always-On display support and have improved Face ID as well. Another report also hinted at possible Wi-Fi 6E support for the iPhone 13 range. Wi-Fi 6E offers all the features of Wi-Fi 6, along with an extra 6GHz band. This will add to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, resulting in less interference and an improved bandwidth.

Tasneem Akolawala
