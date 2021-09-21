Technology News
loading

iPhone 13 mini Tipped to Be the Last ‘Mini’ iPhone Model, No iPhone 14 mini in 2022

iPhone 13 mini offers you the best of the iPhone 13 in a small form-factor.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 September 2021 18:45 IST
iPhone 13 mini Tipped to Be the Last ‘Mini’ iPhone Model, No iPhone 14 mini in 2022

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 mini comes with a starting price of Rs. 69,900

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 mini could be the last “mini” iPhone
  • iPhone 14 mini is tipped to be not in the works for next year
  • iPhone 13 mini offers the same camera setup of the iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini is the last “mini” iPhone as Apple will have no iPhone 14 mini next year, according to a tipster. Multiple reports in the past suggested that the Cupertino company did not receive a pleasing response from the sales of the iPhone 12 mini last year. It may, thus, have plans to have its new iPhone series in the works sans the iPhone 14 mini model. Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in its portfolio to offer the best of its flagship iPhone in a new, small form-factor that is easier to use over the default model.

Tipster Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple will not launch the iPhone 14 mini next year and the iPhone 13 mini will be its last “mini” iPhone model. “So if you've been thinking about trying the mini, the 13 mini is your last chance,” he said in a tweet.

When asked about how confident he is considering the fact that Apple introduced the mini form-factor in 2020, Prosser said that he was very sure about the development.

In June, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also speculated that the 2022 iPhone family — which Apple would call the iPhone 14 series — would come with no iPhone mini model. It could be due to poor sales of the iPhone 12 mini, though the iPhone 13 mini is yet to show its market performance.

Despite the absence of the iPhone 14 mini, Kuo predicted that Apple would bring four new iPhone models in 2022. Two of those models would be the high-end options and the remaining two options could be the low-end in the series. Both the high- and low-end versions are also expected to come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch design.

In contrast, the iPhone 13 mini — just like the iPhone 12 mini — comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDA display. The iPhone 13 mini also includes a smaller battery over the iPhone 13, though rest of its features are aligning with the regular model. These include the same dual rear camera setup as well as the same A15 Bionic chip.

iPhone 13 mini price in India starts at Rs. 69,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. It also comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options that are priced at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Apple iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi Smart Band 6 Review: The Gold Standard of Budget Fitness Bands?

Related Stories

iPhone 13 mini Tipped to Be the Last ‘Mini’ iPhone Model, No iPhone 14 mini in 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  5. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  6. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Details Here
  8. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed
  9. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
  10. Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch in India on October 1: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 13 mini Tipped to Be the Last ‘Mini’ iPhone Model, No iPhone 14 mini in 2022
  2. Five Countries Where Cryptocurrencies Are Banned, and Why
  3. Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Teased, Flipkart Suggests October 1 Release Date
  4. NFT Fantasy Soccer Game Sorare’s $680 Million Funding Round Is Led by SoftBank
  5. India’s Plan for Tighter E-Commerce Rules Facing Internal Government Dissent, Show Documents
  6. HyperX Cloud Stinger S Gaming Headphones With Noise-Cancelling Mic Launched in India
  7. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Regulatory Labels Show 33W Charging Support; Live Translate Feature Tipped
  8. WhatsApp Testing a Feature on Android, iOS to Let You Report Specific Messages, Instead of Entire Chats
  9. Despite Rollout Hiccups, El Salvador President Says the Country Bought 150 More Bitcoins
  10. Nokia Launch Event Scheduled for October 6, Teaser Tips Rumoured Nokia T20 Tablet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com