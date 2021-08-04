Technology News
Apple Said to Work With Chinese Suppliers for iPhone 13 Series

Luxshare Precision is set to build up to 3 percent of the upcoming iPhone 13 series.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 August 2021 14:45 IST
Apple Said to Work With Chinese Suppliers for iPhone 13 Series

Apple forecast slowing revenue growth as a global chip shortage starts to affect iPhone production

Highlights
  • Lens Tech will supply metal casings
  • Luxshare will start building the iPhone 13 Pro this month
  • Sunny Optical Tech Group will supply rear camera lenses

Apple is working with more Chinese suppliers to produce its latest iPhone handsets, Japan's Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, as a tech feud stemming from a trade war with the United States prompts Beijing to strengthen domestic firms.

Luxshare Precision Industry is set to build up to 3 percent of the upcoming iPhone 13 series, and two firms it acquired last year will supply key components and parts for the latest iPhone devices, the paper said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Lens Tech will supply metal casings and Sunny Optical Tech Group will supply rear camera lenses, the paper said on its website, with BOE Tech Group also supplying components.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Luxshare has won orders over its Taiwanese rivals Foxconn and Pegatron, and will start building the iPhone 13 Pro this month, the paper said.

Reuters reported that Foxconn set up a task force to fend off the growing clout of Chinese electronics manufacturer Luxshare to study it the company was supported by any Chinese government entity, among other concerns.

Last month, Apple forecast slowing revenue growth as a global chip shortage starts to affect iPhone production.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Apple Said to Work With Chinese Suppliers for iPhone 13 Series
