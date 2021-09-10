iPhone 13 launch is speculated to take place at the Apple event happening next week. But just days ahead of the formal announcement, storage variants and colour options of the iPhone 13 series have surfaced on the Web. A Ukrainian website listed the unconfirmed details about the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini. Separately, concept renders claiming to show the iPhone 14 Pro Max have appeared online. The new model is expected to be a part of the iPhone 14 series that Apple may unveil in 2022 — a year after the launch of the iPhone 13 models. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 14 Pro, are speculated to come with an under-display Face ID technology.

Ukrainian e-commerce site KTC has listed the storage variants and colour options of the iPhone 13 series. It was initially spotted by 91Mobiles.

iPhone 13 storage variants, colour options (expected)

As per the details available on the KTC site, the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. There is no listing of a 256GB model — unlike the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini that both have that top-end storage option. In contrast, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are listed in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage versions. It's the same that Apple offered on the iPhone 12 Pro models last year. However, the rumour mill did suggest that there could be a 1TB storage model for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max this year.

On the part of colour options, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are listed in Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), and White colours. This suggests that the Pink option could be something new this time, while the other colour variants are just identical to last year's iPhone 12 models.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are, on the other front, listed in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze colours. These are unlike the Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue shades available on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple is hosting its next event on September 14 where we're likely to get the official details about the iPhone 13 series. In the meantime, it's safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 14 leaks

While the iPhone 13 launch is still a part of the rumour mill, tipster Jon Prosser has shared the renders suggesting what we would get from the iPhone 14 series in 2022. The renders are claimed to be developed by concept designer Ian Zelbo on the basis of images and schematics sourced from Apple and suggest the design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max to be precise.

One of the biggest changes that the renders suggest is the removal of the display notch that appears to be replaced with a hole-punch design. It is in line with the speculation made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple is suggested to use an under-display Face ID system to retain biometric authentication on the new iPhone, without requiring the notch design.

iPhone 14 Pro Max render suggests a flat back, without any camera bump

Photo Credit: Jon Prosser/ Ian Zelbo

The renders also suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro Max may come with no camera bump or hump at the back. This means that the cameras of the new iPhone Pro model may not just be protruding from the back panel. It is unlike the existing iPhone models where we have the bump for the rear cameras.

Prosser said in a video detailing the renders that Apple would use a thicker chassis to keep the camera modules of the iPhone 14 Pro Max aligning with its back. He also suggested a titanium frame with a design similar to that of the iPhone 4.

The renders show rounded volume buttons on the iPhone 14 Pro Max that appear to be similar to those of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. Further, the Lightning port is visible at the bottom, which means there would not be a USB Type-C port. It is also corroborating a recent prediction made by Kuo.

Alongside the renders posted by Prosser, display industry analyst Ross Young has stated that Apple would offer under-display Face ID on not just the iPhone 14 Pro Max but also on the iPhone 14 Pro. The regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max (the new 6.7-inch iPhone model) may, however, continue to come with the existing Face ID or Touch ID support.

Regarding iPhone 14 leaks, great to see. We showed under panel Face ID in the 2022 Pro models in June...Also showed the 2023 lineup as well. pic.twitter.com/dGcm5n0bEO — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 8, 2021

Young, who is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), first tweeted his predictions about the iPhone 14 in June. He also said that the new under-display Face ID could be a part of the 2023 iPhone lineup.

Additionally, Young mentioned that under-display Face ID technology is not yet final and is currently in a testing phase. Apple may, thus, ditch that part completely or bring in-display Touch ID instead.

A recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple would continue to use Face ID as its biometric solution alongside evaluating Touch ID.

The iPhone 14 lineup is also expected to be the first since the iPhone 12 launch in 2020 to come without a mini-version iPhone. Apple may replace that model with the new affordable 6.7-inch iPhone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.