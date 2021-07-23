iPhone 13 launch will take place in the third week of September, an investment firm has reported. The iPhone 13 Pro models in the series are also reported to have up to 1TB storage option — an upgrade over the existing 512GB storage. Although Apple has not provided any details about the iPhone 13 series, rumour mill suggests that the new range could comprise four distinct models — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Wedbush Securities cited supply-chain sources to say that the iPhone 13 launch timing would be “normal” and is believed to take place in the third week of September.

Corroborating earlier reports, the Los Angeles, California-headquartered investment firm stated that the entire iPhone 13 lineup would feature the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanning technology. This is unlike the iPhone 12 series where iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were the only models to have LiDAR sensors. However, a recent report by market research firm TrendForce presumed that LiDAR sensors would be limited to the Pro models in the series.

Apple could upgrade augmented reality (AR) experiences by offering LiDAR scanners across its 2021 iPhone lineup. The company is also expected to have the iPhone 13 Pro models with 1TB storage.

The iPhone 13 family is expected to be supplied in around 90 to 100 million units — up from the iPhone 12 series production that hit 80 million units. Wedbush also speculated that the iPhone 13 demand would be similar or slightly stronger than that of the iPhone 12. A report by Bloomberg recently suggested that Apple sought to increase iPhone 13 production by up to 20 percent this year.

Some recent reports suggested that the iPhone 13 series would come with an Apple Watch-like Always-on display and include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. There could also be faster wireless charging and two new colour options — Pearl and Sunset Gold.

Apple is yet to announce the iPhone 13 series officially. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.