iPhone 13 is largely anticipated to launch next month and a new report sheds light on the exact Apple roadmap. The Cupertino giant is expected to host its launch event on September 14 wherein it is anticipated to unveil the new iPhone models. The lineup is likely to include four models —iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. All the four models are reported to go up for pre-order a few days after the alleged event, on September 17.

FrontPageTech reports, based on source inputs, that the entire iPhone 13 lineup will be up for pre-order on September 17 and the sale is likely to commence starting September 24. If these dates are true, the report predicts that the Apple launch event may likely happen on September 14, the second Tuesday of the month, with invites to the media coming in on September 7.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Apple followed a strict schedule of September launches, likely to be on a Tuesday on either the first or second week of the month. Last year due to lockdowns, there were several production delays, forcing Apple to move its dates a little bit and begin sale a month after the actual launch. It is possible that the tech giant would go back to its pre-pandemic schedule this year.

Recently, a Chinese tipster leaked screenshots from a retail site that listed all the four iPhone 13 models with the launch date scheduled for September 17. This is now reported to be the pre-order date, with official launch expected for September 24. iPhone 13 is expected to come in a Sunset Gold colourway with dual rear cameras and a notch at the front.

The tipster also suggests that AirPods 3 could be unveiled on September 30 date, and they could come with IPX4 water resistance.