iPhone 13 launch is yet to be officially confirmed, but in the meantime, a revised MagSafe Charger has appeared on a filing with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that could come alongside the new iPhone series. The US FCC listing has also mentioned the iPhone 12 models as “legacy” devices, while four “New Phone” items are listed that could be the iPhone 13 variants. Apart from the new iPhone models, the upgraded MagSafe Charger appears to be tested on AirPods Pro.

The US FCC filing, which was initially spotted by tipster Dave Zatz, shows the new MagSafe Charger with a model number A2548. This is unlike the existing charger that Apple launched alongside the iPhone 12 family last year that is identified as A2140.

Filed on August 13, the US FCC filing shows that the next MagSafe Charger was tested on a list of devices. It included the “Legacy Phone” items with model numbers A2341, A2172, A2176, and A2342. These are notably the US versions of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini.

Alongside the existing iPhone models, the FCC filing suggests that the MagSafe Charger was tested on four new Apple phone models. These could be iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini. However, the filing doesn't include any model numbers to give any concrete details.

The documents available as a part of the US FCC filing also doesn't provide any exact information about what has been improved on the new MagSafe Charger over the existing option.

Nevertheless, tipster Max Weinbach suggested earlier this year that the 2021 iPhone models would include an improved MagSafe technology with stronger magnets compared to the ones available on the iPhone 12 models. Some improvements on the part of the size of the wireless charging coil and charging speed are also speculated.

In July, it was reported that the iPhone 13 models could carry reverse wireless charging support through the new MagSafe technology. This suggests that the new iPhone family could be able to charge your existing Apple devices wirelessly — just like what companies including Huawei and Samsung are offering on their flagships for some time.

We need to wait for the official announcement to understand the changes. That said, Apple is rumoured to host its virtual September event as early as next week where the iPhone 13 models are expected to be unveiled. It could also be the place where we could see the new MagSafe Charger and some other accessories.