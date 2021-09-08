Technology News
loading

iPhone 13 Launch: Apple Hypes Event With Invite Carrying AR Easter Egg

An iPhone or iPad is required to experience the AR easter egg.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 September 2021 16:08 IST
iPhone 13 Launch: Apple Hypes Event With Invite Carrying AR Easter Egg

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is hosting its forthcoming event on September 14

Highlights
  • Apple has created an AR logo that appears on its events webpage
  • The logo takes you to a lake landscape where you see “9.14” launch date
  • iPhone 13 series is rumoured to offer new AR experiences

Apple on Tuesday confirmed that it is hosting its anticipated September event next week. But while the company didn't explicitly mention whether it would be the much-awaited iPhone 13 launch event, it did provide some clues on its next major launch through the official invite that takes you to an augmented reality (AR) experience. Apple has made a record of offering AR Easter eggs since last year to hype up its announcements. However, this time, the Tim Cook-led team has upped a level and appears to suggest that the forthcoming iPhone launch could bring some next-level AR experiences.

The latest AR Easter egg comes into action when you visit the Apple Events webpage and tap the September 14 invite from your iPhone or iPad. It brings an AR Apple logo that will appear over your camera viewfinder. You can zoom into it to look at the lake landscape and then move your Apple device to find the “9.14” launch date.

Apple has also integrated some sound effects that are powered by spatial audio along with the song "Weather" by WDL.

The AR logo notably uses Apple's ARKit that is pre-installed on the iPhone and iPad. You will, therefore, not be able to get that experience on an Android device or your computer.

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak tweeted about the AR experience shortly after the iPhone invite reached media outlets around the world. Joswiak's tweet also gives a glimpse of what Apple has provided this time as an Easter egg.

 

Earlier reports suggest that the entire iPhone 13 lineup is speculated to have the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanning technology that Apple previously offered on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The presence of LiDAR sensors on the new iPhone models could enhance AR experiences.

Apple is also rumoured to be separately working on mixed reality (MR) headset, AR glasses, and AR contact lenses to boost its presence in the world of interactive experiences. However, those new hardware announcements aren't likely to take place at next week's event.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Event, iPhone 13 Launch Event, iPhone 13 Launch, iPhone 13, Apple AR logo, Apple AR Easter egg, Apple AR, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Enco Buds TWS Earphones With 8mm Drivers, Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Launch: Apple Hypes Event With Invite Carrying AR Easter Egg
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. BSNL Discontinuing Prepaid Broadband Plans Across India: Report
  3. Redmi Buds 3 With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life, Touch Controls Launched
  4. NoiseFit Active Smartwatch Review
  5. Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched
  6. iPhone 13 Launch: Apple Sends Out Invites for September 14 Event
  7. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
  8. Oppo Enco Buds With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo X70 Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Acer Swift X Lightweight Laptop With Latest AMD Ryzen 5 CPU Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Launch: Apple Hypes Event With Invite Carrying AR Easter Egg
  2. Oppo Enco Buds TWS Earphones With 8mm Drivers, Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  3. RBI Enhances Scope for Card Tokenisation for CoFT Services to Improve Customer Data Security
  4. Electric, Hydrogen Fuel-Powered Car Makers in India Said to Get Incentives Worth $3.5 Billion
  5. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook With OLED Display Launched; Tab P12 Pro, Tab P11 5G Go Official as Well
  6. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 7,100mAh Battery
  7. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Laptops With AMD Ryzen CPUs, Windows 11 Launched
  8. Jeff Bezos, Yuri Milner Said to Be Among Backers of Anti-Ageing Startup Altos Labs
  9. LG Xboom 360 RP4 Portable Speaker with 360-Degree Audio, 10 Hours of Playback Launched
  10. iPhone 13 Launch: Apple Sends Invite for September 14 'California Streaming' Event, Here's What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com