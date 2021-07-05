Technology News
iPhone 13 Series to Offer Faster Wireless Charging, Portrait Mode Video Feature: Report

iPhone 13 models are expected to be unveiled in September as pre previous leaks, though Apple has not confirmed anything.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 July 2021 18:32 IST
iPhone 13 Series to Offer Faster Wireless Charging, Portrait Mode Video Feature: Report

iPhone 13 models may come with smaller notches compared to iPhone 12 series (above)

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 models may have larger wireless charging coil
  • They may come with stronger MagSafe magnets
  • Apple has not shared any details on the iPhone 13 series

iPhone 13 series may support faster wireless charging, the latest leaks have suggested. The phone is said to come with a larger wireless charging coil which would allow for better heat dissipation and fast charging speeds compared to the previous generation iPhone 12 series. The leak also claims that portrait mode video feature will be present on iPhone 13 models. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 13 series in September but the Cupertino giant has not shared any details yet.

EverythingApplePro posted a video on YouTube sharing the latest leaks about the upcoming iPhone 13 series in collaboration with Max Weinbach. There have been a lot of leaks regarding the iPhone 13 models that are expected to be unveiled in September and the latest hints at a larger wireless charging coil. This alleged increase in size for the wireless charging coil could be for better heat management and could also lead to support for higher wattage. This would give the iPhone 13 models faster wireless charging capability compared to iPhone 12 models that support 15W charging speed.

In February of this year, Weinbach stated that the 2021 iPhone models will have improved MagSafe technology with stronger magnets. This could also be an indication towards a larger wireless charging coil and fast charging speed.

In the new leak, the tipster also adds that the upcoming iPhone models could support reverse wireless charging thanks to the larger coil. Notably, back in October of last year, a US FCC listing showed support for reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 12 but the phone either does not support the feature or it has been disabled. In March this year, it was reported that Apple is working on a magnetic MagSafe-compatible battery pack for the iPhone 12 series that would support reverse charging.

Additionally, the video cites Weinbach for a leak suggesting support for portrait mode video. Apple added portrait to FaceTime which allows users to blur their background while in a video call with iOS 15. This feature is said to be available right in the camera app by default.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
iPhone 13 Series to Offer Faster Wireless Charging, Portrait Mode Video Feature: Report
