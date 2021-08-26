Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees

iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees

Apple is said to be testing the new iPhone 13 hardware initially with its employees using a special case meant for iPhone 12.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 August 2021 11:01 IST
iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 is rumoured to have a smaller notch design over the existing one (iPhone 12 pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Face ID hardware is said to work with masks and foggy glasses
  • Apple has reportedly chosen its employees to test the next-gen tech
  • iPhone 13 Face ID is also said to have a new selfie camera placement

Apple is currently testing a new Face ID hardware for the iPhone 13 lineup that will work with face masks and even foggy glasses, according to a report. The next-generation facial recognition technology from the Cupertino company that was previously rumoured to sit under a smaller notch is also said to have a different positioning of the selfie camera. This suggests that the iPhone 13 models may have the selfie camera placed differently as compared to the existing iPhone models.

FrontPageTech.com reports that Apple has given a special case to its employees to let them test the new Face ID array with their iPhone 12. The case is said to fit snug around the iPhone 12 and once it is connected, it will use the array as the default source for biometric authentication. This may allow Apple to test the next-generation Face ID hardware on a large scale, without bringing the unreleased iPhone 13 out.

iphone 13 face id hardware testing image frontpagetech com iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Face ID hardware is reportedly in testing through a special case
Photo Credit: FrontPageTech.com

 

Apple is reported to have asked its participating employees to wear masks and glasses to test the new hardware. In some cases, the tests are also said to be conducted with either masks or both masks and glasses on the face. Apple has also reportedly asked the employees to use the technology in indoor and outdoor environments and with a range of different styles and shapes of masks and eyeglasses.

The purpose of this examination looks clear — to test how the new Face ID would work in a scenario where people are wearing face masks. Apple did try to address user concerns around unlocking their iPhone with face masks by enabling Apple Watch to work for that process. However, the feature makes Apple Watch mandatory and does involve privacy risks as it bypasses biometric authentication altogether.

Apple is also said to have tested the in-display Touch ID fingerprint sensor as an alternative to Face ID, but that option reportedly dropped and kept it aside for a future iPhone model.

FrontPageTech.com has provided a couple of renders based on live images to suggest how the special case works with the iPhone 12. It, however, avoided showing live images since the cases are said to have identifying marks to prevent any leaks.

The Face ID array for iPhone 13 is also said to have a different sensor arrangement over what we have on the current generation of iPhone models. Instead of keeping the selfie camera at the right side, it is reportedly moved to the left. The earpiece has also been shifted to the top rather than sitting in the middle of the module. These changes could be aimed to help make a narrower notch design in the new iPhone models.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13, Face ID, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone, iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto E20 Specifications and Renders Leak Online, Dual Rear Cameras and 4,000mAh Battery Tipped

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. iPhone 13 Face ID May Work With Masks, Foggy Glasses
  4. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  5. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  6. HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop With 17-Hour Battery Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Add Reactions to Their Messages
  8. iPhone 13 Series May Launch on September 17, New AirPods on September 30
  9. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  10. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Salesforce Says Will See Strong Cloud Demand Due to Hybrid Work, Beats Market Expectations for Q2 Earnings
  2. Google, Microsoft, More Tech Firms Pledge Billions in Cybersecurity After Meeting With US President
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing: Report
  4. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Crosses $700 Million Ahead of India Release
  5. Google Said to Tap Samsung 5G Modem Tech for Next Pixel Flagship
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Beats Avengers: Endgame Record, With 355.5 Million Views
  7. Facebook Considers Forming an Election Commission to Advise on Issues Around Global Polls: Report
  8. Realme Narzo 50A Leaked Renders Show Unique Back Panel Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More
  9. iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees
  10. RailTel Launches AI-Based Attendance for 48,000 Government Schools in Assam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com