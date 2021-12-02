Technology News
loading

iPhone 13 Demand Has Weakened, Apple Tells Suppliers Ahead of Holiday Season

Apple is still on track for a record holiday season, with analysts projecting a sales increase of 6 percent to $117.9 billion (roughly Rs. 8,84,055 crore) in the final three months of 2021.

By Debby Wu, Takashi Mochizuki, and Giles Turner, Bloomberg | Updated: 2 December 2021 11:01 IST
iPhone 13 Demand Has Weakened, Apple Tells Suppliers Ahead of Holiday Season

Already, Apple had cut its iPhone 13 production goal for this year by as many as 10 million units

Highlights
  • Sales for Apple’s main chip supplier TSMC weakened
  • Shortages and delivery delays have frustrated many consumers
  • The constraints have hurt Apple partners as well

Apple, suffering from a global supply crunch, is now confronting a different problem: slowing demand.

The company has told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened, people familiar with the matter said, signalling that some consumers have decided against trying to get the hard-to-find item.

Already, Apple had cut its iPhone 13 production goal for this year by as many as 10 million units, down from a target of 90 million, because of a lack of parts, Bloomberg News reported. But the hope was to make up much of that shortfall next year — when supply is expected to improve. The company is now informing its vendors that those orders may not materialise, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The company is still on track for a record holiday season, with analysts projecting a sales increase of 6 percent to $117.9 billion (roughly Rs. 8,84,055 crore) in the final three months of the calendar year. But it won't be the blockbuster quarter that Apple — and Wall Street — had originally envisioned. Shortages and delivery delays have frustrated many consumers. And with inflation and the omicron variant bringing fresh concerns to pandemic-weary shoppers, they may forego some purchases.

That could mean skipping the iPhone 13 altogether and waiting to upgrade next year, when its successor comes out. The current lineup, which starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,890) for the standard model and $999 (roughly Rs. 74,890) for the Pro, is considered a modest update from the iPhone 12, which had a whole new design. Bigger changes are expected for the 2022 model, giving some shoppers a reason to wait.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, declined to comment.

The iPhone is Apple's flagship product, accounting for about half of its $365.8 billion (roughly Rs. 27,42,200 crore) in revenue during the last fiscal year, and rolling out upgrades is a delicate dance. With the iPhone 13, Apple and wireless carriers unleashed aggressive rebate programs to spur purchases. In some cases, owners of an iPhone 12 or earlier models were able to buy an iPhone 13 at little to no cost. While discount programs are still available, some offer less dramatic savings than when new models first went on sale.

Unconvinced Consumers

During Apple's last earnings call in October, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that demand for new products was “very robust” — fueled by interest in the latest iPhone handsets, iPad devices, and other devices — and that the company was on track for a record holiday quarter. It had sales of $111.4 billion (roughly Rs. 8,35,100 crore) in the year-earlier period.

He pointed to supply constraints as the company's biggest challenge. Cook predicted that the struggle to get enough components, particularly chips, would cost Apple more than $6 billion (roughly Rs. 44,980 crore) in revenue during the holiday quarter.

The constraints have hurt Apple partners as well. Sales for the company's main chip supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., weakened recently, with October revenue falling 12 percent from the previous month to TWD 134.5 billion (roughly Rs. 36,370 crore).

Last month, Apple's main iPhone assembler, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., predicted that its business will shrink this quarter from a year earlier — caused by declines in consumer electronics and computing — as it continues to suffer from the chip shortage. On October 24, IQE Plc saw its shares fall 24 percent after it warned of softening smartphone demand, although the semiconductor company didn't name any particular customer.

And there's now more strain on shoppers' pocketbooks. US consumer prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace since 1990. Surging costs for food, gas and housing are eroding purchasing power despite stronger wage growth.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 isn't as hard to get as it once was. Apple shoppers in the US had been waiting about a month for the much-prized Pro model to be delivered. Now wait times are down to two weeks or less.

— With assistance from Vlad Savov and Mark Gurman.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Advertisement
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12
WhatsApp Says It Banned 2.069 Million Accounts in India in October, Received 248 User Ban Appeals
Redmi Note 10S Tipped to Get a New 8GB RAM Variant in India

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Demand Has Weakened, Apple Tells Suppliers Ahead of Holiday Season
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Android Users Getting the Ability to Use Phone as Digital Car Key
  3. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  4. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  5. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  7. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
  8. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge May Debut in India in a Single Storage Option
  9. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Games Revealed: Halo Infinite, Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII-2, More
  2. Cobie Smulders to Return as Maria Hill in Secret Invasion MCU Series: Report
  3. Google Updating Android With New Features Including Family Alerts, Digital Car Key Support
  4. Cryptocurrency Market Movement Rewards Bitcoin, Ether Joins Majority Altcoins to Register Dips
  5. Redmi Note 10S Tipped to Get a New 8GB RAM Variant in India
  6. iPhone 13 Demand Has Weakened, Apple Tells Suppliers Ahead of Holiday Season
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned 2.069 Million Accounts in India in October, Received 248 User Ban Appeals
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Tesla Headquarters Officially Moves From California to Texas
  10. Jack Dorsey-Led Square Rebrands to Block After Facebook's Meta Change
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com