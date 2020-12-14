Technology News
iPhone 13 Models Will Not Face Delays Like iPhone 12 Series: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models may come with improved ultra-wide sensors.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 December 2020 17:39 IST
iPhone 13 models may launch in September next year

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 models may not face production delays
  • Apple has not shared any details on the next iPhone series
  • Analyst states demand for iPhone models is still strong

iPhone 13 models will not face delays like the iPhone 12 series did this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly shared. Apple launched its iPhone 12 series of smartphones later than usual due to various coronavirus-related reasons. The launch event was held in October instead of September and the mass production of iPhone 12 models started in September, as opposed to early summer. Kuo also states that the new iPhone 13 models will be powered by the A15 SoC.

Apple is expected to get back to its typical production cycle with iPhone 13 models. With the iPhone 12 series, Apple, just like all other manufacturers, faced production issues this year due to the ongoing pandemic and the iPhone 12 models launched later than usual. Typically, the company unveils new iPhone models in September but this time, the iPhone 12 series was launched in October. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max came later in November.

Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, according to a report by Macrumors, has said that the Cupertino giant will be back on track with the mass production of its iPhone 13 models that could be powered by the A15 SoC. This suggests that the iPhone 13 models will launch in September, that is the company's typical cycle.

Additionally, Kuo shared that TSMC's capacity utilisation rate for A14 SoCs which is expected to drop from 100 percent to 80 percent will only be because of “seasonality factors.” While there have been some camera-related shortages with the iPhone 12 Pro models, the demand for iPhone models is still strong.

As of now, there is no official information on the iPhone 13 series, but Kuo shared last month that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with improved ultra-wide cameras. Additionally, iPhone 14 models may all have better ultra-wide camera sensors.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, TSMC, Ming Chi Kuo
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
