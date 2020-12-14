iPhone 13 Models Will Not Face Delays Like iPhone 12 Series: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 13 models will not face delays like the iPhone 12 series did this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly shared. Apple launched its iPhone 12 series of smartphones later than usual due to various coronavirus-related reasons. The launch event was held in October instead of September and the mass production of iPhone 12 models started in September, as opposed to early summer. Kuo also states that the new iPhone 13 models will be powered by the A15 SoC.

Apple is expected to get back to its typical production cycle with iPhone 13 models. With the iPhone 12 series, Apple, just like all other manufacturers, faced production issues this year due to the ongoing pandemic and the iPhone 12 models launched later than usual. Typically, the company unveils new iPhone models in September but this time, the iPhone 12 series was launched in October. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max came later in November.

Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, according to a report by Macrumors, has said that the Cupertino giant will be back on track with the mass production of its iPhone 13 models that could be powered by the A15 SoC. This suggests that the iPhone 13 models will launch in September, that is the company's typical cycle.

Additionally, Kuo shared that TSMC's capacity utilisation rate for A14 SoCs which is expected to drop from 100 percent to 80 percent will only be because of “seasonality factors.” While there have been some camera-related shortages with the iPhone 12 Pro models, the demand for iPhone models is still strong.

As of now, there is no official information on the iPhone 13 series, but Kuo shared last month that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with improved ultra-wide cameras. Additionally, iPhone 14 models may all have better ultra-wide camera sensors.

