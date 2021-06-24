Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 13 Decked With Meteorite Fragments: Luxury Brand Caviar Unveils 'Parade of the Planets' Customisations

iPhone 13 Decked With Meteorite Fragments: Luxury Brand Caviar Unveils 'Parade of the Planets' Customisations

iPhone case prototypes are covered with blackened titanium, the corrosion-resistant material largely used in the space industry.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 June 2021 16:50 IST
iPhone 13 Decked With Meteorite Fragments: Luxury Brand Caviar Unveils 'Parade of the Planets' Customisations

Photo Credit: Caviar

The customised iPhone cases feature meteorites from Moon and Mars

Highlights
  • Caviar has unveiled a series of luxurious iPhone 13 cases
  • Parade of the Planets features meteorite fragments
  • Caviar's iPhone case are covered with titanium

Caviar, known for creating customised, luxury versions of smartphones, has unveiled the first look of its new lineup for iPhone. The company plans to put meteorite fragments, precious metals and stones on the back of the purported iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones so that they look futuristic. The luxury brand has named the lineup “Parade of the Planets.” The prototypes are covered with blackened titanium, the corrosion-resistant material mostly used in the space industry. There is also a golden version that will feature decorative elements with double gold plating.

Caviar, the Russian brand of exclusive smartphones and accessories, also released a video showing the two upcoming iPhone models and their customised features. The back cover of these iPhone handsets live up to the theme title, representing the six planets from Mercury to Saturn and some satellites like the Moon and Mars' Phobos and Deimos.

According to Caviar, the price of these iPhone models starts at $14,290 (roughly Rs. 10.60 lakhs). The blackened titanium model is priced a bit lower at $12,750 (roughly Rs. 9.46 lakhs).

Both the black and golden versions have six meteorites embedded on their back. These include one from the Moon, one from Mars, and two from the Tsarev and the Chelyabinsk meteorite. The last two are named after the Russian cities they were found at different points of time. Both will also have mechanical watches with a tourbillon movement with 19 stones. In addition to that, there's also a stylised hourglass with silvery “sand,” according to a report by GSMArena.

There are two more designs based on cosmic themes — Starfall and Moon and Sun.

While Starfall has a starting price of $6,950 (roughly Rs. 5.15 lakhs), the Moon And Sun model's price starts at $7,030 (roughly Rs. 5.21 lakhs).

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Series, Apple, Caviar, Caviar Cases, iPhone 13 Caviar, Meteorite
Reliance AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs. 75,000-Crore Investment to Set Up 'Giga Factories' for Clean Energy

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Decked With Meteorite Fragments: Luxury Brand Caviar Unveils 'Parade of the Planets' Customisations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  3. Mukesh Ambani: Jio Working to Make India '2G Mukt, but Also 5G Yukt'
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  6. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  7. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  8. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  10. Reliance to Invest Rs. 75,000-Crore in Clean Energy ‘Giga Factories’
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Galaxy Z Flip 3 On US FCC Listing
  2. Windows 11 Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features, and More
  3. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Reliance Jio 5G Network Offers 1Gbps Speeds in Testing, JioFiber Now in 3 Million Homes: Chairman Mukesh Ambani
  5. iPhone 13 Decked With Meteorite Fragments: Luxury Brand Caviar Unveils 'Parade of the Planets' Customisations
  6. Reliance AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs. 75,000-Crore Investment to Set Up 'Giga Factories' for Clean Energy
  7. Jio, Google Join Hands in Cloud Partnership in Boost to 5G Plans
  8. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  9. JioPhone Next With Optimised Android Experience Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. French Engineering Firm Gaussin Unveils 'World's First' 100 Percent Hydrogen-Powered Skateboard for Freight Trucks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com