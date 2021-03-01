Technology News
iPhone 13 May Have Up to 1TB Internal Storage and Improved LiDAR Sensors

iPhone 13 Pro models were tipped to come with 1TB of storage back in January.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 March 2021 16:14 IST
iPhone 13 May Have Up to 1TB Internal Storage and Improved LiDAR Sensors

Photo Credit: Svetapple.sk

iPhone 13 Pro models could feature always-on display

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 models may come with LiDAR improvements
  • Apple has not shared any information on iPhone 13 series
  • iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 12s mini could be in the works

iPhone 13 could come with a maximum internal storage capacity of 1TB, a report states. iPhone 12 comes with a maximum of 512GB internal storage that is quite a lot to begin with, but now it is being predicted that Apple will take onboard storage a step further and offer a 1TB option as well with the iPhone 13 series. The report also states that there will be improvements to LiDAR technology across all iPhone 13 models. As of now, Apple has not shared any information on the upcoming iPhone lineup.

Citing analysts at Wedbush crediting supply chain checks, a report by 9to5Mac states that iPhone 13 will feature up to 1TB of internal storage. It will be one of the storage options offered with iPhone 13. It is unclear if this will be the case across all the models in the series. Till now, Apple has offered up to 512GB as the maximum capacity with its iPhone models. But iPad Pro models do come with up to 1TB internal storage.

This isn't the first time 1TB storage for iPhone 13 has been mentioned. Back in January, tipster Jon Prosser shared on YouTube that iPhone 13 Pro models will come with up to 1TB of storage.

According to a report by Ped30 citing the same investor note from Wedbush, the iPhone 13 models will get LiDAR improvements across the board. The report mentions LiDAR improvements across all iPhone 13 models, suggesting that Apple may add LiDAR sensors in all the models. On the iPhone 12 series, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max variants came with LiDAR sensors.

A recent report stated that iPhone 13 mini (or iPhone 12s mini) could be in the pipeline for the 2021 lineup, despite poor iPhone 12 mini sales. Another report from last month stated that iPhone 13 Pro models will feature an always-on display.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vineet Washington
