iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series, LiDAR Sensor to Be Exclusive to Pro Models: TrendForce

iPhone 13 series may cross the production mark of 86 million units this year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 June 2021 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12s) is speculated to have some similarities with the iPhone 12 series

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12s) models are predicted to have “certain upgrades”
  • New iPhone series would carry A15 chip but with existing storage options
  • Apple may focus on driving sales of non-mini models in iPhone 13 series

iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12s) pricing will be on par with the iPhone 12 series and the new iPhone models will account for about 39 percent of Apple's total annual production volume for 2021, says market research firm TrendForce. The latest predictions from TrendForce also suggest that the iPhone 13 series would come with the same storage options that are available with the iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 13 Pro models in the series are also speculated to have LiDAR sensors.

TrendForce said in a press note that the total iPhone production in 2021 would grow 12.3 percent year-on-year to 223 million units. An increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and the easing of lockdowns in the US and Europe are considered among the key reasons for the growth.

Of the total production, the iPhone 13 (or the iPhone 12s) models are speculated to account for about 39 percent. This suggests that Apple may produce over 86 million iPhone 13 units this year.

In addition to the production forecast, TrendForce has predicted some of the key specifications of the iPhone 13 series. The new models are said to be “regarded as an extension to the iPhone 12 series” with “certain upgrades” in place. These upgrades will include the A15 processors based on TSMC's 5nm+ process, shrunken notch due to the decreased size of sensor housings, and 120Hz refresh rate on the two Pro models in the series, according to the market research firm.

All the models in the iPhone 13 family are also expected to have sensor-shift stabilisation — an upgrade over optical image stabilisation (OIS). TrendForce also mentioned that only the Pro models in the series will come with LiDAR sensors. This contradicts a couple of recent reports that suggested LiDAR sensors on all models of the iPhone 13 series. Further, the iPhone 13 Pro models are expected to have ultra-wide cameras with a six-piece lens and autofocus support.

Despite the changes, the iPhone 13 series is predicted to be in line with the iPhone 12 models in terms of their pricing.

“Even though prices of some key components have risen due to tightening supply, Apple is taking into account the growth in the revenue of peripheral services in relation to the growth of iPhone sales,” TrendForce said. “This means that the starting price of the upcoming iPhone series will likely be relatively on par with the starting price of the iPhone 12 series.”

The firm also stated that due to maintaining the same pricing, the iPhone 13 series is expected to have the same memory options as the iPhone 12 models. This suggests that there would be no 1TB models as predicted earlier.

Similar to the iPhone 12 family, the iPhone 13 series this year is expected to have four distinct models, one of which will be a new mini version iPhone that could be called iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 12s mini. TrendForce, however, believes that Apple would concentrate its focus on promoting and driving sales of the three non-mini models in the series over giving any major attention to the mini version. This could be due to poor sales performance of the iPhone 12 mini that has been reported in the past and which has resulted in its production cycle's early end-of-life.

That said, the iPhone 13 series is likely to boost the share of 5G models in the overall iPhone production from 39 percent in 2020 to 75 percent in 2021. Apple started its journey in the 5G world with the iPhone 12 models that came last year with 5G support.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12s, iPhone 12s Pro, Apple iPhone 13, Apple, TrendForce
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Bitcoin Rallies After Dropping Below $30,000 on China Cryptocurrency Crackdown

