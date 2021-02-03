The 2021 iPhone family, which is rumoured to arrive as either the iPhone 12S or the iPhone 13 series, will feature an upgraded ultra-wide-angle camera lens with better low-light performance, according to market analysts. The iPhone 13 Pro in the series, which is also rumoured as the iPhone 12S Pro, is said to have the Telephoto lens featured on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 (or the iPhone 12S) series is speculated to retain the display sizes of the iPhone 12 models. However, Apple is likely to offer thinner notches.

As reported by MacRumors, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley mentioned in an investor note that all the four iPhone 13 (or the iPhone 12S) models will come with the upgraded ultra-wide-angle camera lens. This new lens is said to have an f/1.8 aperture, which will be larger in size over the f/2.4 lens available on the iPhone 12 models.

In November, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo contrarily predicted that just the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the lineup would come with the improved ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture. He mentioned that the new lens would reach the rest of the iPhone family in the second half of 2022.

Barclays analysts reportedly further covered in their note that the upgraded Telephoto lens of the iPhone 12 Pro Max would be featured on the iPhone 13 Pro, with a 65mm focal length and an f/2.2 aperture.

Earlier this month, Taiwan's English daily DigiTimes reported that the iPhone 13 Pro in the new series would come with an upgraded CMOS image sensor, while the non-Pro models would feature the image sensors available on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max from last year.

The 2021 iPhone family is said to have 5.4- and 6.1-inch displays on the regular models, while the Pro models are speculated to have 6.1- and 6.7-inch display sizes. The Pro models are also expected to have ProMotion and always-on display technologies. Some outlets have also speculated that the iPhone 13 lineup could come with Touch ID fingerprint recognition.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.