Technology News
loading

iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) Lineup to Feature Upgraded Ultra-Wide Camera, Analysts Claim

Apple’s iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) series is said to have an upgraded ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 February 2021 14:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) Lineup to Feature Upgraded Ultra-Wide Camera, Analysts Claim

iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) series is said to have improved cameras over the iPhone 12 family

Highlights
  • All four iPhone 13 models are said to have an upgraded ultra-wide camera
  • The new camera could deliver better low-light photography
  • iPhone 13 Pro (or iPhone 12S Pro) is said to have iPhone 12 Pro Max

The 2021 iPhone family, which is rumoured to arrive as either the iPhone 12S or the iPhone 13 series, will feature an upgraded ultra-wide-angle camera lens with better low-light performance, according to market analysts. The iPhone 13 Pro in the series, which is also rumoured as the iPhone 12S Pro, is said to have the Telephoto lens featured on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 (or the iPhone 12S) series is speculated to retain the display sizes of the iPhone 12 models. However, Apple is likely to offer thinner notches.

As reported by MacRumors, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley mentioned in an investor note that all the four iPhone 13 (or the iPhone 12S) models will come with the upgraded ultra-wide-angle camera lens. This new lens is said to have an f/1.8 aperture, which will be larger in size over the f/2.4 lens available on the iPhone 12 models.

In November, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo contrarily predicted that just the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the lineup would come with the improved ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture. He mentioned that the new lens would reach the rest of the iPhone family in the second half of 2022.

Barclays analysts reportedly further covered in their note that the upgraded Telephoto lens of the iPhone 12 Pro Max would be featured on the iPhone 13 Pro, with a 65mm focal length and an f/2.2 aperture.

Earlier this month, Taiwan's English daily DigiTimes reported that the iPhone 13 Pro in the new series would come with an upgraded CMOS image sensor, while the non-Pro models would feature the image sensors available on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max from last year.

The 2021 iPhone family is said to have 5.4- and 6.1-inch displays on the regular models, while the Pro models are speculated to have 6.1- and 6.7-inch display sizes. The Pro models are also expected to have ProMotion and always-on display technologies. Some outlets have also speculated that the iPhone 13 lineup could come with Touch ID fingerprint recognition.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13, iPhone 12S, 2021 iPhone, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12S Pro, iPhone 12S Pro Max, iPhone, Apple iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tencent Fires 100 Employees Over Embezzlement and Bribery, Blacklists 37 Firms in Anti-Graft Campaign

Related Stories

iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) Lineup to Feature Upgraded Ultra-Wide Camera, Analysts Claim
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come in Four Colour Options
  3. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  6. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  7. Google Meet Getting Green Room-Like Feature to Check Settings Before Calls
  8. BSNL Cinema Plus Bundles Multiple OTT Platforms Access for Rs. 129 Monthly
  9. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 25,000, May Launch With Powerful Exynos Chipset
  2. Facebook Brings Messenger to Oculus Quest VR Headsets, Introduces App Lab for Developers
  3. Nokia 1.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Raises Outlook Amid Home Entertainment Boom, but Struggles to Build More PlayStation 5 Consoles
  5. Farmers’ Protest: Twitter Gets Government Notice on Farmer Genocide Hashtags; Said to Face Penal Action
  6. Adobe Acrobat Adds Multiple Useful Tools for PDFs on Web; Users Can Now Add Passwords, Merge or Split Files
  7. Microsoft OneDrive for Android Update Brings New Home Screen, Playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K Videos
  8. Future Group Said to Challenge Court Order Blocking Reliance Retail Deal in Dispute With Amazon
  9. iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) Lineup to Feature Upgraded Ultra-Wide Camera, Analysts Claim
  10. Tencent Fires 100 Employees Over Embezzlement and Bribery, Blacklists 37 Firms in Anti-Graft Campaign
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com