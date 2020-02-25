Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 to Feature Support for Ultra-Short Range Wi-Fi Standard: Report

iPhone 12 is rumoured to feature support for the short-range 802.11ay WLAN standard.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 25 February 2020 18:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 to Feature Support for Ultra-Short Range Wi-Fi Standard: Report

iPhone 12 series phone may offer much faster AirDrops

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 may feature support for 802.11ay WLAN standard
  • The ultra-short range Wi-Fi standard may improve AirDrop
  • Apple is expected to launch new iPhone models by fall 2020

iPhone 12 is still months away from a formal launch but we've already seen our fair share of rumours. Apple's next-generation iPhone series is expected to come in three sizes, and are likely to jump on the hype train called 5G-ready. iPhone 12 will be powered by Apple's A14 chipset which is likely to go in production in the second quarter of 2020. A fresh rumour suggests that the iPhone 12 lineup will support Wi-Fi 802.11ay, a wireless standard that's still in the draft phase.

Adding support for Wi-Fi 802.11ay may help Apple improve its AirDrop feature, apart from other obvious benefits. 802.11ay is expected to be finalised by the end of this year. According to a report by a Japanese outlet called Mac Otakara, the iPhone 12 series phones will support ultra-short range wireless LAN standard 802.11ay.

As for the standard itself, 802.11ay will operate on a frequency of 60Hz, offering transmutation rates of up to 40Gbps over a transmission distance of up to 500 metres. It isn't a new standard but simply an improvement over the 802.11ad standard.

However, since 802.11ay is termed as an ultra-short range wireless standard, it won't be able to work across a larger distance and can be used almost exclusively to work with a specific set of features.

iPhone 12 series phones are expected to ship in three different screen sizes: 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. Apple is also expected to launch a new affordable iPhone model in March, something that may get delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Besides new smartphones, Apple is also expected to launch its much-awaited AirTags accessory this year as well. The Tile-like product trackers are expected to be waterproof and can be recharged using a wireless magnetic connector, similar to the way an Apple Watch is charged, according to a report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, iPhone 2020, Apple, 802.11ay
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Opera’s Desktop Web Browser Updated to R2020 Release, Workplaces and Sidebar Panel Introduced

Related Stories

iPhone 12 to Feature Support for Ultra-Short Range Wi-Fi Standard: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  2. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Realme Band Launch Set for March 5, Smartwatch Also Expected Soon
  5. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 Launched
  6. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  7. Realme 6 Will Come with 64 MP AI Quad Camera
  8. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased by Xiaomi With Full-Screen Design
  9. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  10. Sony Xperia 1 II Is the Company’s First 5G Phone: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Z6 5G's 'PC-Grade Liquid Cooling' Detailed, Multi-Turbo 3.0 Acceleration Teased
  2. iOS Copy-Paste Data Vulnerable to Snooping by Other Apps, Researchers Claim
  3. Honor Magic Earbuds With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Tech, Touch Gesture Support Launched
  4. LG Q51 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. iOS 14 May Get a Redesigned Multitasking Experience for iPhone Users, Video Suggests
  6. Poco X2 Starts Receiving MIUI 11.0.4.0 Update in India With January Security Patch, Fixes
  7. Samsung Begins Mass Production of First 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM Module for Premium Smartphones
  8. Special Ops: March Release Date Announced in New Trailer for Neeraj Pandey Series
  9. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased by Xiaomi, Official Render Reveals Full-Screen Design
  10. Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Recording Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.