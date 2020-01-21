Technology News
iPhone 12 to Come in Three Sizes, Will Be Slimmer Than iPhone 11 Pro Max: Report

2020 iPhone lineup's largest model said to have a 6.7-inch screen.

Updated: 21 January 2020 18:31 IST
iPhone 12 series will likely be launched in September

Highlights
  • Apple could launch its iPhone 12 series in three sizes
  • The iPhone 9 is also expected in March 2020
  • The new iPhones will be slimmer than the iPhone 11 series

iPhone 12 series launch is still a few months away, but that hasn't stopped reports and chatter around the upcoming devices. At this stage though, the only news and reports coming in are from analysts who have been studying Apple's business and sourcing. A new report has detailed the screen sizes of the iPhone 12 series; the smartphones that are expected to launch in September 2020 are said to be available in three screen sizes - 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches.

A report by Macotakara kicks off a new round of rumours regarding the screen sizes of 2020's iPhone lineup. The three screen sizes will be 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches, as earlier reported. The 5.4-inch model will come with a dual-camera setup, while the 6.1-inch variant will be available in two options - one with a dual-camera setup, and another with a triple-camera setup. The 6.7-inch variant will have a triple-camera setup as well.

The report further suggests that the overall size of the 5.4-inch iPhone will be somewhere between that of the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, that of the 6.1-inch variant will be between that of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and that of the 6.7-inch model will be taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Variants with triple-camera setups are expected to have time-of-flight 3D technology built into the cameras, and all devices in the iPhone 12 series will have the same housing design as the iPhone 11 series, according to the report. The iPhone 12 6.7-inch model is also expected to be slimmer than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a thickness of 7.4mm, as compared to the 8.1mm thickness of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apart from the iPhone 12 series, Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 9 in March 2020. The design of this device will be similar to that of the iPhone 8, and will have Touch ID and a hardware-enabled Home button. Two of the models will come with 6GB of RAM, according to an earlier report.

Ali Pardiwala

