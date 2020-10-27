Technology News
iPhone 12 Edges Can Cause Injuries, Some Users Claim on Social Media

The pictures were supposedly posted on WeChat by some early users in China.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 27 October 2020 13:33 IST
iPhone 12 Edges Can Cause Injuries, Some Users Claim on Social Media

The iPhone 12 has sharp edges made from aluminium

Highlights
  • A report alleges iPhone 12’s sharp edges could cut fingers
  • The pictures seem to have been posted on WeChat by users in China
  • The MagSafe charger was also criticised for leaving a mark on some cases

Some early iPhone 12 users are complaining that the edges of the phone are sharp enough to cause harm, according to a report. A few pictures supposedly shared by some early users in China show cuts and pressure marks on fingers and blame the iPhone 12, which was made available in the US, China, and some other countries less than a week ago. These aren't likely to go down well with Apple fans who are extremely happy to see the flat, iPhone 4-like design make a comeback.

A report published by GizChina carried the controversial pictures that it said were posted on WeChat by users in China. One of them showed a hand with deep pressure marks and another more conspicuous picture showed a bleeding finger with a band-aid dangling from the wound. Both were blamed on the iPhone 12.

While the iPhone 12 and 12 mini have flat, sharp edges made from aluminium, the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have stainless steel sides. These reports are to be taken with a grain of salt of course, as few and far between.

A more reasonable criticism to have surfaced of the iPhone 12 recently is that its MagSafe charger tends to leave a circular impression on some cases. Apple in a support page created on MagSafe confirmed that leather cases were susceptible to it, but some users also claimed that silicon cases were being affected in the same way as well.

A teardown video by iFixit revealed that the iPhone 12 had a smaller 2,815mAh battery compared to the iPhone 11's 3,110mAh pack. But, according to a battery drain test posted on [YouTube] (https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/youtube), the iPhone 12 still outperformed its predecessor.

Pre-order for the iPhone 12 lineup has begun with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro being made available from October 30. The iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro can be pre-ordered starting November 6 and will become available from November 13.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 design, iPhone 12 edges, iPhone 12 pre-order, Apple
Veer Arjun Singh Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
