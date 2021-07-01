Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 12 Series Crosses 100 Million Sales Mark in Seven Months, iPhone 12 Pro Max Has 29 Percent Share: Counterpoint

iPhone 12 Series Crosses 100 Million Sales Mark in Seven Months, iPhone 12 Pro Max Has 29 Percent Share: Counterpoint

Counterpoint Research says the iPhone 12 is the fastest selling range from Apple since the iPhone 6.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 July 2021 10:54 IST
iPhone 12 Series Crosses 100 Million Sales Mark in Seven Months, iPhone 12 Pro Max Has 29 Percent Share: Counterpoint

US contributed to 40 percent of the global iPhone 12 Pro Max sales till April

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 series success was attributed to 5G support
  • Counterpoint says iPhone 12 range was less affected by pandemic
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max highest-selling device in the US consistently

iPhone 12 series cumulative global sales crossed the 100 million units mark within seven months of its launch according to analysis by Counterpoint Research. Apple was able to cross this milestone for the iPhone 12 series in April 2021, two months quicker than the iPhone 11 series. This means the iPhone 12 is the fastest selling range from Apple since the iPhone 6. Counterpoint claims that iPhone 12 range was widely more accepted because of 5G support on all models, and OLED displays on even the non-Pro models.

Counterpoint Research also says that consumers preferred the top-end version of the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro Max sales were 29 percent of the total series sales, compared to the 25 percent share for the iPhone 11 Pro Max last year. According to Counterpoint, this is one of the reasons for the iPhone 12 series grossing 22 percent more than the iPhone 11 series in the first seven months of its launch. Because of this, Apple's ASP (average selling price) for its phones was at an all-time high.

Counterpoint says that even though Apple did not bundle the charger and headphones in the box, it did not seem to be a deal breaker, at least in the US, which contributed to 40 percent of the global iPhone 12 Pro Max sales till April. The iPhone12 Pro Max is said to be the highest-selling device in the US, consistently since December 2020.

Detailing other reasons for the iPhone 12 series success, Counterpoint explains, “The iPhone 12 series was also comparatively less affected by the pandemic than the iPhone 11 series. Also, consumers who held on to their devices last year due to the pandemic, upgraded to the 12 series.”

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, Apple, Counterpoint Research
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
PS Plus July 2021 Free Games Announced — Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, A Plague Tale: Innocence

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Series Crosses 100 Million Sales Mark in Seven Months, iPhone 12 Pro Max Has 29 Percent Share: Counterpoint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  3. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  4. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  5. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  8. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
  9. Samsung Galaxy F22 Set to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  10. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Enables Support to Display COVID-19 Vaccine, Test Certificates Natively on Android Devices
  2. YouTuber Sends Dogecoin to Space on Weather Balloon as Tribute to Elon Musk
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Moniker Spotted; Alleged Renders Show Design, Colour Options, Rotating Bezel
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launching in India on July 6
  5. TikTok Removes Nearly 62 Million Videos in Q1 2021 for Guideline Violations
  6. iPhone 12 Series Crosses 100 Million Sales Mark in Seven Months, iPhone 12 Pro Max Has 29 Percent Share: Counterpoint
  7. US Social Media Giants Must Obey Indian Laws: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  8. Twitter Website Down for Some Users, Company Says Working on a Fix
  9. Instagram Testing Story Stickers With Sharable Links: Report
  10. YouTube App on Android Now Lets You Share Chapters From Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com