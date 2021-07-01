iPhone 12 series cumulative global sales crossed the 100 million units mark within seven months of its launch according to analysis by Counterpoint Research. Apple was able to cross this milestone for the iPhone 12 series in April 2021, two months quicker than the iPhone 11 series. This means the iPhone 12 is the fastest selling range from Apple since the iPhone 6. Counterpoint claims that iPhone 12 range was widely more accepted because of 5G support on all models, and OLED displays on even the non-Pro models.

Counterpoint Research also says that consumers preferred the top-end version of the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro Max sales were 29 percent of the total series sales, compared to the 25 percent share for the iPhone 11 Pro Max last year. According to Counterpoint, this is one of the reasons for the iPhone 12 series grossing 22 percent more than the iPhone 11 series in the first seven months of its launch. Because of this, Apple's ASP (average selling price) for its phones was at an all-time high.

Counterpoint says that even though Apple did not bundle the charger and headphones in the box, it did not seem to be a deal breaker, at least in the US, which contributed to 40 percent of the global iPhone 12 Pro Max sales till April. The iPhone12 Pro Max is said to be the highest-selling device in the US, consistently since December 2020.

Detailing other reasons for the iPhone 12 series success, Counterpoint explains, “The iPhone 12 series was also comparatively less affected by the pandemic than the iPhone 11 series. Also, consumers who held on to their devices last year due to the pandemic, upgraded to the 12 series.”