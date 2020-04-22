Apple iPhone 12 series is expected later this year, but it looks like the global disruptions due to coronavirus may cause production delays. Reportedly, the online qualification process for iPhone 12 models has started but the disruptions have led to one-month delay in the engineering verification testing process. Further, it is also being said that the launch of rumoured iPhone SE Plus has been likely pushed to the second half of 2021. Apple, like most other manufacturers, is facing delays due to the pandemic that has forced employees to stay home.

This information comes from a report by 9to5Mac citing known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to the report, Kuo has shared that Apple has started the online qualification process for iPhone 12 series phones remotely and delegated more tasks “to local employees.” This, in turn, has caused a one-month delay in the engineering verification testing.

The report adds that Apple will have a “staggered schedule for mass production” this fall. Previous reports had suggested that there will be multiple iPhone 12 phones in this year's lineup and now, Kuo has reportedly shared that the 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 models will enter mass production in September. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 is expected to enter mass production a month later because it has “the most complicated” design.

The report also adds that the 5G mmWave iPhone could be further delayed.

“The mmWave iPhone will be pushed back because the design of the antenna in package (AiP) changes in early April. Additionally, the test lab is closed and can't offer qualification process services. If the pandemic can't be controlled well until July, then we think that the shipment allocation of mmWave iPhones will decrease to 5–10 percent from 15–20 percent,” Kuo wrote, according to 9to5Mac.

Talking about the rumoured iPhone SE Plus (name not confirmed), the rumoured larger-screen version of the recently announced new iPhone SE has reportedly been delayed till second half of 2021. The iPhone SE Plus, according to the report, is expected to come with a 5.5-inch screen. Earlier reports stated that Apple will release both variants of the iPhone SE at the same time but that is not the case anymore. Notably, Apple has not provided any information on a larger screen iPhone SE so this should be taken with a pinch of salt.