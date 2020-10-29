iPhone 12 production has been increased by as much as 20 lakh units, according to a report. Apple is said to have boosted the production of its new iPhone model thanks to strong sales in the initial set of markets that includes the US, UK, Canada, and China, among others. In addition to the first round of sales, the iPhone 12 — along with the iPhone 12 Pro — is currently available for pre-order in markets including India, with regular availability scheduled for Friday, October 30.

Citing people familiar with the development, China's news service Financial Association reports that Apple's supply chain partners have ramped up the production of the iPhone 12. The new move is aimed to meet the growing demand for the latest iPhone model, which is currently available in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and over 30 other countries and regions. It is yet to go on sale in many markets including India and South Korea.

The report also cites a prediction by Chinese investment consulting firm Cinda Securities that says iPhone 12 series orders will reach between 8 and 8.5 crores in the fourth quarter of this year, along with sales expected to hit 23-24 crores in 2021.

Financial services company Huachuang Securities also predicts that the sales of the iPhone 12 series driven by the Double Eleven sale in China and Christmas in the US and Europe are expected to bring an upward trend.

Growing demand from worldwide markets suggest that the iPhone 12 series may be able to emerge as the best-selling iPhones. At present, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus holds the best-selling record with over 22 crore shipments worldwide.

To meet the ongoing demand and expand the sales of the iPhone 12 series, Apple recently expanded its “Express” retail store format in the US and Europe. The company also started seeing a strong demand from online channels as some people are preferring to stay indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a note to investors mentioned that Apple managed to sell between 70 and 90 lakh iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units over the launch weekend. Those numbers were close to the between 1 and 1.2 crore first weekend sales of the iPhone 11 series last year.

Kuo also predicted in a separate note posted ahead of the Apple launch that the iPhone 12 would be the highest-selling model among the four models in the new series. He mentioned that 40 percent of the total shipments would be allocated to the iPhone 12.

