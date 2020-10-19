Technology News
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost Listed by Apple

Customers with an AppleCare+ subscription — Rs. 16,900 in India for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini — will only have to pay the service fee.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 19 October 2020 14:58 IST
The one-year Apple Limited Warranty that comes with a new device does not cover accidental damages

Highlights
  • iPhone 12, 12 Pro screen repair will cost $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000)
  • Screen repair for iPhone 11 costs $189 (Rs. 14,000)
  • iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max repair costs have not been listed yet

Apple has listed how much it will cost to get screens on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro repaired. As of now, Apple has listed the prices for replacements on its US website, and as expected, this won't come cheap. The iPhone 12 series starts at Rs. 69,900 for the iPhone 12 mini 64GB, and the prices go upward from there, so you may be tempted to skip the Apple Care+ subscription that in turn costs as much as a smartphone from other brands, but it's less than what the repair costs could end up being. The two-year protection plan that covers accidental damages and other repairs will cost Rs. 16,900 for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, and Rs. 26,900 for the iPhone Pro and Pro Max in India, and repair costs will definitely be higher than this in India, based on the US pricing.

A new screen on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in the US will set you back by $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000), according to the prices listed on Apple's US website. To give you a comparison, screen repair costs $189 (roughly Rs. 14,000) on the iPhone 11, $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000) on the 11 Pro, and $329 (roughly Rs. 24,000) on the 11 Pro Max. It costs $199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) on the iPhone XR and $129 (Rs 10,000) on the iPhone SE (2nd generation).

These are out-of-warranty screen repair costs. It's important to note that the one-year Apple Limited Warranty that comes with a new device does not cover accidental damages, either (even if there was a fire on an earthquake).

Given the rates at which the iPhone 12 series of phones are being sold in India, it's possible that the repair costs will be even higher here if Apple follows a similar formula for pricing repairs as it did for phones.

There's also a mention of “other iPhone repairs” costs on Apple's US website. So, if you were to, for instance, cause liquid damage to your new iPhone, it will cost you $449 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the iPhone 12 and $549 (roughly 41,000) for the 12 Pro. The repair costs for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will perhaps get listed closer to their availability.

The dates for pre-ordering the iPhone 12 series have been announced. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro can be pre-ordered starting October 23 and will become available on October 30. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered starting November 6 and will become available on November 13.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

